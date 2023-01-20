Read full article on original website
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Stereogum
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Initial 2023 Lineup
Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival has announced its second annual lineup. Taking place on June 15-18 at Austin’s Red River Cultural District, Oblivion 2023 will feature headliners Godflesh and Tim Hecker, with more headlining acts TBD. This will be Godflesh’s first US performance in four years and their first Texas performance in nine.
Stereogum
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album Mythologies
For 28 years, the French producer Thomas Bangalter was one half of Daft Punk. Daft Punk, the team of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, started out as an underground house project, and they became hugely popular and influential around the world. They topped charts. They won Grammys. They scored a Hollywood blockbuster. They sold millions of records and put on mind-bending stadium shows. Last year, Daft Punk announced their breakup — a shocking moment, since the duo hadn’t actually released any music in five years. But now that Daft Punk are no more, Thomas Bangalter has announced his first-ever solo LP. It’s called Mythologies, and it’s coming out this spring.
Stereogum
PACKS – “4th Of July”
The Canadian band PACKS released their debut album Take The Cake back in 2021, and now they’re ready to put out their follow-up: Crispy Crunchy Nothing. It’s out in March, and today they’re sharing its lead single “4th Of July,” which lives up to the crispy and crunchy adjectives of the album it’s on, and reminds me a bit of the undersung (and sadly inactive) Forth Wanderers.
Stereogum
Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Greedy Bastards”
Bad Magic, the Motörhead album released just months before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s death in 2015, will soon receive the deluxe reissue treatment. Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out in a month, and it’s already yielded the previously unreleased “Bullet In Your Brain.” Today another unearthed track is out there, a slow-churn rocker called “Greedy Bastards” that veers from the group’s usual rapid-speed template. Guitarist Phil Campbell calls it “another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Nickel Creek – “Strangers”
Nickel Creek — the trio made up of Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — have announced a new album, Celebrants, their first since 2014’s A Dotted Line. “This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection,” the band said. “We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we’ve spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid.”
Stereogum
Jonah Yano & BADBADNOTGOOD – “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats”
At the end of this week, the Montreal-based musician Jonah Yano is releasing his sophomore album, Portrait Of A Dog, which was made with the amorphous Toronto band BADBADNOTGOOD. Yano is a longtime BBNG collaborator, first teaming up with them on his debut EP nervous, which came out in 2019. Yano has been rolling out the upcoming LP for a couple months now, and today he’s offered up one more advance track, the free-flowing “the ordinary is ordinary because it ordinarily repeats.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Aoife O’Donovan – “I Love You But I’m Lost” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)
Folk musician Aoife O’Donovan released a new solo album last year, Age Of Apathy. O’Donovan picked up three Grammy nominations for it for Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Later this week, she’s releasing a deluxe edition of her latest album, and it includes a handful of new recordings. Among those is a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “I Love You But I’m Lost,” off her 2014 album Are We There. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Heather Woods Broderick – “Crashing Against The Sun”
The singer-songwriter Heather Woods Broderick has announced a new album, Labyrinth, her proper follow-up to 2019’s Invitation. “Blood Runs Through Me,” the song she shared last fall, appears on it, and today she’s put out a gliding new song called “Crashing Against The Sun.”. “‘Crashing...
Stereogum
Runnner – “runnning in place at the edge of the map”
Next month, Los Angeles musician Noah Weinman is releasing a new album as Runnner, Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out. He’s shared three tracks from it so far — “i only sing about food,” “bike again” and “NYE” — and today he’s back with one more, the sweeping and weepy “runnning in place at the edge of the map.” (Admire the commitment to misspelling!)
Stereogum
Mikau – “Offal Platter”
On New Year’s Eve, two side projects spun off of the great Virginia screamo band Infant Island teamed up to release a bugged-out new song. Mattachine is the militant queer hardcore band fronted by my buddy Alexander Rudenshiold, who plays guitar in Infant Island. Infant Island drummer Austin O’Rourke is also in Mattachine, and he plays in the erratic DC-based math-metalcore band Mikau. Mattachine and Mikau’s collaborative song was called “Unlucky Channel,” and it was available on floppy disc. That song wasn’t a one-off; we’re getting a whole split EP soon.
Stereogum
SEAR’s Searing Debut Grief In V Stages Is Heavy In Many Ways
SEAR, out of North Carolina and featuring members of South Carolina screamo bombardiers To Forget, have emerged today with their debut release. It’s hard to say whether to call Grief In V Stages an EP or an album. On the one hand, it’s only five tracks; on the other, it’s an immersive experience, documenting the emotional fallout from a loved one’s death via the five stages of grief. Rather than songs named after denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance, we simply get five Roman numerals, but even without verbal guideposts they trace out a familiar turmoil.
Stereogum
Mac DeMarco Has His First Hot 100 Hit Thanks To TikTok
Mac DeMarco released new album Five Easy Hot Dogs just last week, but congrats are now in order regarding a slightly older piece of music. “Heart To Heart,” which appeared on 2019’s Here Comes The Cowboy has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98 thanks to its popularity on TikTok. According to Billboard, the song has been used in more than 94,000 clips on the video platform. “Heart To Heart” is also currently in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.
Stereogum
Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House Of Cards”
In a few weeks, we’ll be looking at the 10th anniversary of My Bloody Valentine’s m b v. That album’s existence still feels like a minor miracle — the 22-years-later Loveless follow-up that nobody really thought we’d ever get. Since then, My Bloody Valentine have gone quiet again. Kevin Shields, the band’s semi-reclusive frontman, was talking about releasing a series of MBV EPs five years ago, but shockingly enough, those never happened. Today, however, we do get some new music from Kevin Shields, and it’s taken a very unexpected form. The guy has just remixed a song from the Filipino producer Eyedress.
Stereogum
Watch Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, & Alanis Morissette Perform At Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Service
Lisa Marie Presley, musician and the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away earlier this month at age 54. She was honored at a memorial ceremony that took place on Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee. The event included performances by Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette. Her mother Priscilla read a poem that was written by one of her granddaughters. Elvis director Baz Luhrmann was in attendance with his wife.
Stereogum
Goth And New Wave Nostalgia Fest Cruel World Will Have Siouxsie Sioux’s And Love And Rockets’ First US Shows In 15 Years
Cruel World, the goth and new wave nostalgia festival put on by Goldenvoice, got off to a bit of a rough start after its inaugural edition was announced right before the pandemic. Two years later, the fest finally made its debut in 2022, and now the organizers are ready to do it again.
