Stereogum
Samia – “Honey” & “Breathing Song”
This week, Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey. She’s shared a handful of tracks from it already, including “Kill Her Freak Out,” “Mad At Me,” and the pair of singles “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” Today, she’s back with another pair of songs from the album, Honey‘s title track and one called “Breathing Song.”
Stereogum
Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns
Last year, the metal world had a polarized reaction to the news of a Pantera reunion tour. The new version of Pantera, which only got together after the deaths of the late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, played its first show in Mexico City in December. Right now, Pantera’s touring plans include a whole lot of rock festivals and a stint opening for Metallica in stadiums. But two German rock festivals just dropped the Pantera reunion from their lineups, presumably over the incident where frontman Phil Anselmo yelled “white power” at a 2016 concert.
Stereogum
Nickel Creek – “Strangers”
Nickel Creek — the trio made up of Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins — have announced a new album, Celebrants, their first since 2014’s A Dotted Line. “This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection,” the band said. “We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we’ve spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid.”
Stereogum
Aoife O’Donovan – “I Love You But I’m Lost” (Sharon Van Etten Cover)
Folk musician Aoife O’Donovan released a new solo album last year, Age Of Apathy. O’Donovan picked up three Grammy nominations for it for Best Folk Album, Best American Roots Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Later this week, she’s releasing a deluxe edition of her latest album, and it includes a handful of new recordings. Among those is a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “I Love You But I’m Lost,” off her 2014 album Are We There. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Mudhoney – “Almost Everything”
Touch me I’m sick with anticipation: Grunge founding fathers Mudhoney will return in April with Plastic Eternity, their first record since 2019’s Morning In America EP and first full-length since 2018’s Digital Garbage. It features consecutive songs called “Cascades Of Crap” and “Flush The Fascists,” which I am praying are interrelated.
Stereogum
Oblivion Access Festival Announces Initial 2023 Lineup
Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival has announced its second annual lineup. Taking place on June 15-18 at Austin’s Red River Cultural District, Oblivion 2023 will feature headliners Godflesh and Tim Hecker, with more headlining acts TBD. This will be Godflesh’s first US performance in four years and their first Texas performance in nine.
Stereogum
Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House Of Cards”
In a few weeks, we’ll be looking at the 10th anniversary of My Bloody Valentine’s m b v. That album’s existence still feels like a minor miracle — the 22-years-later Loveless follow-up that nobody really thought we’d ever get. Since then, My Bloody Valentine have gone quiet again. Kevin Shields, the band’s semi-reclusive frontman, was talking about releasing a series of MBV EPs five years ago, but shockingly enough, those never happened. Today, however, we do get some new music from Kevin Shields, and it’s taken a very unexpected form. The guy has just remixed a song from the Filipino producer Eyedress.
Stereogum
PACKS – “4th Of July”
The Canadian band PACKS released their debut album Take The Cake back in 2021, and now they’re ready to put out their follow-up: Crispy Crunchy Nothing. It’s out in March, and today they’re sharing its lead single “4th Of July,” which lives up to the crispy and crunchy adjectives of the album it’s on, and reminds me a bit of the undersung (and sadly inactive) Forth Wanderers.
Stereogum
Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Greedy Bastards”
Bad Magic, the Motörhead album released just months before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s death in 2015, will soon receive the deluxe reissue treatment. Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out in a month, and it’s already yielded the previously unreleased “Bullet In Your Brain.” Today another unearthed track is out there, a slow-churn rocker called “Greedy Bastards” that veers from the group’s usual rapid-speed template. Guitarist Phil Campbell calls it “another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Gruff Rhys – “LayerUponLayer” & “Orea”
Gruff Rhys composed the score for The Almond & The Seahorse, a film starring Rebel Wilson, Trine Dyrholm, and Charlotte Gainsbourg that hit video-on-demand late last year. He’s releasing his soundtrack for it next month, which also includes some new original songs. Today, he’s sharing a couple tracks from it: “LayerUponLayer,” a pop song that plays at the beginning of the movie, and another one called “Orea.” Listen to both below.
Stereogum
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album Mythologies
For 28 years, the French producer Thomas Bangalter was one half of Daft Punk. Daft Punk, the team of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, started out as an underground house project, and they became hugely popular and influential around the world. They topped charts. They won Grammys. They scored a Hollywood blockbuster. They sold millions of records and put on mind-bending stadium shows. Last year, Daft Punk announced their breakup — a shocking moment, since the duo hadn’t actually released any music in five years. But now that Daft Punk are no more, Thomas Bangalter has announced his first-ever solo LP. It’s called Mythologies, and it’s coming out this spring.
Stereogum
Frost Children – “Flatline”
New York’s Frost Children are two siblings, Lulu and Angel Prost, who make arch and giddy hyperpop. The duo’s first record was a commissioned soundtrack for a 2021 runway show, which should give you some idea what you’re getting into here. Last year, Front Children self-released their album Spiral. Since then, they’ve signed with True Panther Sounds, and they’ve just released their new single “Flatline,” their first for the label. “Flatline” is built on a pounding, squelching house beat, and it’s got vocals that go back and forth between misty bedroom-pop and quasi-rap chanting. I think it’s pretty fun. Check out the Powered By Wind-directed video below.
Stereogum
20 Great David Crosby Moments
David Crosby made it to 81! That’s pretty good! Crosby didn’t outlive famous ex-bandmates like Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young, but he made it a whole lot longer than anyone could’ve reasonably expected. For those of us who were born after Crosby helped change the sound of popular music, the man might’ve been more famous for being a drug-damaged mess than for being quite possibly the greatest harmony singer in rock history. For many years, Crosby was frequently mentioned alongside Keith Richards as one of those guys who simply couldn’t die, despite his own best efforts. But nobody lives forever, and we lost David Crosby late last week.
Stereogum
Mac DeMarco Has His First Hot 100 Hit Thanks To TikTok
Mac DeMarco released new album Five Easy Hot Dogs just last week, but congrats are now in order regarding a slightly older piece of music. “Heart To Heart,” which appeared on 2019’s Here Comes The Cowboy has debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at #98 thanks to its popularity on TikTok. According to Billboard, the song has been used in more than 94,000 clips on the video platform. “Heart To Heart” is also currently in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.
Stereogum
Mitski, Rihanna, Lady Gaga Nominated For Oscars
The Oscar nominations are out, and the Best Original Song race is mighty fascinating. The biggest news in terms of longtime storylines is that Diane Warren has been nominated for a 14th time after 13 previous nominations without a win. But there are lots of interesting names in the nominations, including Mitski, David Byrne, Rihanna, Tems, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and more.
Stereogum
Panic! At The Disco Call It Quits
Panic! At The Disco, one of the last acts from the mid-’00s MySpace emo wave to remain commercially relevant, are coming to an end. The band started out as hyper-dramatic Fall Out Boy proteges, and it’s been a solo project for frontman Brendon Urie since 2015. Today, Urie posted an Instagram statement saying that he and his wife are expecting a baby and that Panic! At The Disco “will be no more.”
Stereogum
Goth And New Wave Nostalgia Fest Cruel World Will Have Siouxsie Sioux’s And Love And Rockets’ First US Shows In 15 Years
Cruel World, the goth and new wave nostalgia festival put on by Goldenvoice, got off to a bit of a rough start after its inaugural edition was announced right before the pandemic. Two years later, the fest finally made its debut in 2022, and now the organizers are ready to do it again.
Stereogum
Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Beck, More To Play Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration
This spring, American treasure Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday. In a career that goes back to the ’50s, Nelson has never been inactive. He still tours, and he still records; just last week, Nelson announced plans to release a new album, the Harlan Howard tribute I Don’t Know A Thing About Love. Willie Nelson has always been country artist, but his music has transcended all known boundaries, and you can see that appeal in the stunningly broad lineup for Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration, which will come to the Hollywood Bowl in April.
