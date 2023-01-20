Read full article on original website
Grayscale would appeal lawsuit against SEC if court rejects case, CEO says
(Reuters) – Crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments is gearing up for a prolonged legal fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to create a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the company’s chief executive officer said. As the company awaits a court ruling on a June lawsuit against the...
U.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday, after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google, that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anticompetitive tactics for 15 years. Garland added that as...
U.S. securities regulator awards whistleblowers more than $28 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has awarded a whistleblower payout of more than $28 million to joint tipsters who shared “critical information” for one of the agency’s enforcement actions. The whistleblowers, who were not identified, provided...
Factbox-Biden administration continues Trump antitrust focus on tech giants
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department sued Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday, marking the third antitrust lawsuit filed against a tech giant since the Trump administration kicked off investigations of the platforms and the Biden administration pledged to press on with the probes. Following are major U.S. government lawsuits...
U.S. sues Google on ad tech business, joined by eight states -court filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. “Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat...
Rogers-Shaw, Canada regulator to duke it out in federal court over C$20 billion bid
TORONTO (Reuters) – A federal court in Canada on Tuesday will hear whether Rogers Communications Inc’s hotly contested C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc can go ahead or be blocked as recommended by the competition bureau. The proceeding in a Federal Court of Appeal in...
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company’s dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Jury convicts man who propped his feet on desk in Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An Arkansas man who famously was photographed putting his feet up on a desk inside then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol was convicted on eight counts by a Washington jury on Monday, the Justice Department said.
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S....
CDC chief to create new offices to boost public health response – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is creating new offices as part of the agency’s revamp to prioritize public health response, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The CDC had said in August it would undergo a series of changes after months...
Ukrainian lawmakers draw up defence transparency bill after graft claims
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s ruling party drew up a bill on Tuesday aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament’s website. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is trying to set out a tough stance...
