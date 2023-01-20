Read full article on original website
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) – A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. “The majority of the commission...
Ukrainian lawmakers draw up defence transparency bill after graft claims
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s ruling party drew up a bill on Tuesday aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament’s website. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is trying to set out a tough stance...
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
Analysis-Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of dollars into Iran, Iraq’s prime minister sent elite counter-terrorism forces more accustomed to battling Islamist militants to shut down dealers smuggling the currency to the Islamic Republic. Saturday’s raids in Baghdad represent an early test for...
Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation
LONDON (Reuters) – British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. “It is with great sadness we have to announce that our...
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S....
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Green Without Borders says it's an environmental group planting trees around Lebanon
Egypt’s Sisi heads to India amid investment push
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing...
U.S. Attorney General Garland says Google has used anticompetitive tactics for 15 years
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday, after the Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google, that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anticompetitive tactics for 15 years. Garland added that as...
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response – get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday “the...
When were Pence classified documents found in his Indiana home?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mike Pence found documents marked classified at his Indiana home this month which were taken by the FBI, a lawyer for the former Vice President said in letters to the National Archives. Here’s how the situation unfolded, according to the letters:. Jan. 16: After seeing...
Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show
LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said...
Norway’s Supreme Court to hear Arctic snow crab case affecting oil, minerals
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear arguments on whether EU ships can fish for snow crab off the Arctic islands north of Norway, in a case that could decide who has the right to explore for oil and minerals in the region. At stake...
