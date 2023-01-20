ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
104.1 WIKY

Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) – A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. “The majority of the commission...
104.1 WIKY

Ukrainian lawmakers draw up defence transparency bill after graft claims

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s ruling party drew up a bill on Tuesday aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament’s website. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is trying to set out a tough stance...
104.1 WIKY

COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N

VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
104.1 WIKY

Two British voluntary aid workers confirmed killed during Ukraine evacuation

LONDON (Reuters) – British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. “It is with great sadness we have to announce that our...
104.1 WIKY

Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S....
104.1 WIKY

Egypt’s Sisi heads to India amid investment push

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing...
104.1 WIKY

When were Pence classified documents found in his Indiana home?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mike Pence found documents marked classified at his Indiana home this month which were taken by the FBI, a lawyer for the former Vice President said in letters to the National Archives. Here’s how the situation unfolded, according to the letters:. Jan. 16: After seeing...
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show

LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said...

