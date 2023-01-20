Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Analysis-Iraqi PM walks diplomatic tightrope in crackdown on dollars smuggled to Iran
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of dollars into Iran, Iraq’s prime minister sent elite counter-terrorism forces more accustomed to battling Islamist militants to shut down dealers smuggling the currency to the Islamic Republic. Saturday’s raids in Baghdad represent an early test for...
Incoming U.S. envoy to Moscow met Russian counterpart in Washington, State Dept says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The incoming U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has held a meeting on Tuesday with Moscow’s top envoy in Washington DC Anatoly Antonov, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Tracy, a veteran U.S. career diplomat, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December. She will...
U.S. supports Serbia’s move to commit to future in EU – ambassador
BELGRADE (Reuters) – The United States supports Serbia’s intention to pursue an international plan to normalise ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday. “It’s really about Serbia’s future and about relationships that Serbia needs,” Christopher Hill told reporters...
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) – A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. “The majority of the commission...
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
Ukrainian lawmakers draw up defence transparency bill after graft claims
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s ruling party drew up a bill on Tuesday aiming to boost transparency in defence procurement after an army food contract became the subject of high-profile corruption allegations, according to parliament’s website. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s team is trying to set out a tough stance...
Egypt’s Sisi heads to India amid investment push
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. The trip will include discussions on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and reviewing...
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Green Without Borders says it's an environmental group planting trees around Lebanon
North Korea locks down capital city over ‘respiratory illness’ – report
SEOUL (Reuters) – Authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to rising cases of an unspecified respiratory illness, Seoul-based NK News reported on Wednesday, citing a government notice. The notice did not mentioned COVID-19, but said that residents in the city are required...
Cuba begins London court battle over unpaid Castro-era debt
LONDON (Reuters) – Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London’s High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country’s creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup...
The AP Interview: Pope Francis: 'Homosexuality not a crime'
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis...
Guatemala to require visa for Dominicans amid spike in migrants
GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Guatemala’s migration institute on Tuesday announced it would require visas for visitors from the Dominican Republic as of next month, citing increased numbers of Dominicans arriving in Guatemala en route to the United States. “There is evidence of an increase in people entering and...
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S....
Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expert
(Reuters) – Brazil’s federal police said on Monday they had a “strong conviction” a gang leader known as “Colombia” ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June. The gang leader, Ruben...
The AP Interview: Pope on health, critics and future papacy
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis says he hasn’t even considered issuing norms to regulate future papal resignations and plans to continue for as long as he can as bishop of Rome, despite a wave of attacks by some top-ranked cardinals and bishops. In his first...
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A Jewish group that commissioned a survey on Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands said Wednesday that the results show “a disturbing lack of awareness of key historical facts about the Holocaust,” prompting calls for better education in the nation that was home to diarist Anne Frank and her family.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response – get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday “the...
Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show
LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said...
