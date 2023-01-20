ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)

Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Connecting Yakima and Terrace Heights Learn More Monday

In 2011 The Yakima County Commissioners agreed to a joint plan with the city of Yakima to create an east west corridor to connect Yakima and Terrace Heights and improve the former Cascade mill site along I-82 in Yakima. The agreement will result in a lot of development in the...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Wants To Know Can You Freeze Eggs to Save Money?

If you love eggs you've probably noticed a shortage of eggs at your local grocery store. You've probably also noticed the soaring prices. The Consumer Price Index shows over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Many stores in Yakima are now limiting customers to two cartons each.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Time to Fill The Tank? Yakima Gas Prices on The Rise

Gas prices are up again this week in Yakima. If you're going to the gas station you're paying an average of $3.69 per gallon Monday. Gas is up 9.3 cents a gallon over the last week on top of the 8 cent rise last week. Officials at GasBuddy say prices in Yakima are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Three Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima

As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?

So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Get Ready Now For Red Wine and Chocolate Weekend in February

Are you ready for the red wine and chocolate event in Yakima this year?. The Red Wine and Chocolate event that happens February 17-20 where valley wines are coupled with specialty chocolate. The Washington wine industry generates billions of dollars for the state economy every year. The reason why sales...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash

WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe

The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

State Trooper Vehicle Struck Near Sunnyside Thursday

A Trooper with the Washington State Patrol in Sunnyside was injured in a crash Thursday after his vehicle was struck from behind while parked on the side of I-82. According to a post on Twitter the Trooper's vehicle was struck on the right shoulder of I-82 near Sunnyside and that backed up traffic on the interstate.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
107.3 KFFM

Do Not Dump Your Oil Down the Drain. Dump It Here Instead

Do you dump your used oil down the sink after you finished frying something or, even worse, deep frying something? Well, don't. Oil can do serious damage to your sink and pipes and everything else it comes in contact with on the way down. So, what can you do with your used oil? Some put it in a second container to dispose of properly but that can add up quickly as well. What do you do? Well, fortunately, we have these oil dump points in Yakima where you can bring your used oil to dispose of properly. Not down the drain, not down a manhole, and not over your neighbor's fence.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
PROSSER, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s Last Meal: What Would You Eat On Death Row?

I can finally say, "Thanks, TikTok," because there is proof that I'm not the only one who has thought about this. Usually, it's when I'm watching prison documentaries like 60 Days In or Inside The World's Toughest Prisons. What's that thought? What would I have for my last meal? I used to be a smart aleck and would say stuff like "all-you-could-eat buffet," but in reality, I think I'd probably choose breakfast for dinner, like French Toast, eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, etc. A big good breakfast. The kind that you feel like you're going to die when you're finished anyway.
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA

Yakima, WA

Yakima, WA
