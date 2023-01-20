Read full article on original website
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response – get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday “the...
China development loans to emerging economies hit 13-year low in 2021 – study
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Loans committed by China’s two main trade policy banks fell to a 13-year low of $3.7 billion in 2021 due to Beijing curtailing funding for large-scale oil projects, a study from Boston University Global Development Policy Center showed. Commitments made to 100 developing nations by...
Exclusive-Binance moved $346 million for seized crypto exchange Bitzlato, data show
LONDON (Reuters) – Crypto giant Binance processed almost $346 million in bitcoin for the Bitzlato digital currency exchange, whose founder was arrested by U.S. authorities last week for allegedly running a “money laundering engine,” blockchain data seen by Reuters show. The Justice Department on Jan. 18 said...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
U.S. securities regulator awards whistleblowers more than $28 million
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has awarded a whistleblower payout of more than $28 million to joint tipsters who shared “critical information” for one of the agency’s enforcement actions. The whistleblowers, who were not identified, provided...
Australian Dec business conditions moderate, cost pressures ease – survey
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian businesses conditions moderated for a third straight month in December, while price pressures started to ease off, pointing to a likely peak in inflation. Tuesday’s survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) showed its index of business conditions had fallen 8 points to +12 in...
DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the company’s dominance over the digital advertising market space, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu...
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) – A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. “The majority of the commission...
COVID-19 cut known human trafficking, but Ukraine war a risk: U.N
VIENNA (Reuters) – The COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in the known number of human-trafficking victims in 20 years as trafficking opportunities and policing were reduced, but the Ukraine war has probably now caused a new surge, a U.N. report said on Tuesday. The number of detected...
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
CDC chief to create new offices to boost public health response – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky is creating new offices as part of the agency’s revamp to prioritize public health response, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The CDC had said in August it would undergo a series of changes after months...
Bank of America to give stock awards to rank-and-file workers
(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp will give stock awards to most of its global workforce for a sixth consecutive year, the company said in a memo to staff on Tuesday. The second largest U.S. lender will award company shares that vest over four years to 96% of its almost 217,000 workers, according to the memo, which did not specify the amount of shares that would be given out.
Incoming U.S. envoy to Moscow met Russian counterpart in Washington, State Dept says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The incoming U.S. ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has held a meeting on Tuesday with Moscow’s top envoy in Washington DC Anatoly Antonov, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Tracy, a veteran U.S. career diplomat, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December. She will...
Musk set to take stand again in trial over Tesla funding tweet
(Reuters) – Elon Musk will take the stand on Tuesday in San Francisco, after telling a jury on Monday that he had locked up financial support in 2018 to take his electric car maker Tesla Inc private. Musk is defending against claims he defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug....
U.S. supports Serbia’s move to commit to future in EU – ambassador
BELGRADE (Reuters) – The United States supports Serbia’s intention to pursue an international plan to normalise ties with Kosovo and eventually join the European Union, the U.S. ambassador to Serbia said on Tuesday. “It’s really about Serbia’s future and about relationships that Serbia needs,” Christopher Hill told reporters...
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) – Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Thai Dec exports fall 14.6% y/y, worse than forecast
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s customs-based exports contracted for a third successive month in December, by a more than expected 14.6% from a year earlier as global growth slowed, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday. The reading compares with a forecast fall of 11.5% year on year for December...
Tesla to invest over $3.6 billion in Nevada to build two new factories
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that it would invest more than $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the U.S. state of Nevada as it looks to ramp up production of its electric vehicles. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
