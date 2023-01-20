ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors

The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

MAJOR Giants Rumors on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Mike Kafka Next Texans Head Coach?

New York Giants rumors are on fire with the NFL Offseason here for the G-Men. Today’s Giants rumors focus on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Mike Kafka. Boomer Esiason linked Tee Higgins to New York as a Giants trade target. NFL rumors came out that Saquon Bakrley turned down a contract worth $12 million per year during the Giants bye week. Mike Kafka is also scheduled to have his s.
NEW YORK STATE
chatsports.com

49ers Breaking News: Charles Omenihu Arrested + Jimmy G Returning? 49ers vs Eagles Matchups To Watch

The San Francisco 49ers Report is live discussing the latest 49ers news and rumors. Here’s what we’re diving into on the show! - 49ers Breaking News: San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, Charles Omenihu was arrested by San Jose Police - Jimmy Garoppolo injury update. Could Jimmy G rumors lead to him playing in the 2023 NFC Championship if 49ers vs. Eagles results in a 49ers win? - San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles preview in the 2023 NFL playoffs: Best matchups to watch The 49ers Report is excited to partner with Athletic Greens! Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A

Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Select Tyree Wilson & Trade #5 NFL Draft Pick? + Seattle Coaching Staff Changes?

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few months away and the Seattle Seahawks hold two first round picks at #5 and #20 overall. Seahawks rumors are flying about what Seattle will do with their two picks. Seahawks trade rumors are out there according to The Athletic that Seattle could trade the #5 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the #9 pick. Seahawks draft rumors consist of them potentially taking Tyree WIlso.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Eagles Live Instant Reaction

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 4:10 AMSage Milleru200bsuper chat didn't go through but yall got a new fan. let's go bengals. 4:10 AMDauriel Solisu200bF my. 4:10 AM#1BrooklynGal1971u200bBILLS. BILLS. BILLS. 4:10 AMCrate Dateu200b#giants Do we resign shep?
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Houston WR Tank Dell

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today I’ll be profiling Houston WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Sean McDermott approval poll, 2022-23 edition

The Buffalo Bills have seen their 2022 season meet its end with a 27-10 home playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. With that, we transition to the offseason, starting with our annual approval polls for the Bills’ staff. Let’s look first...
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today we’ll be profiling South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
COLUMBIA, SC
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton.
MADISON, WI

