ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram

Micah Parsons responded to Deebo Samuel after the 49ers receiver threw some shade at the Dallas Cowboys linebacker following Sunday’s game. Samuel’s Niners beat Parsons’ Cowboys 19-12 in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game to advance to the NFC Championship Game. In comments leading up to the game, Parsons said that he wanted the Niners... The post Micah Parsons responds to Deebo Samuel over Instagram appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Bengals make major move after terrible news

The Cincinnati Bengals were hit with a bit of bad news this week when starting offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Alex Cappa were ruled out with injuries, meaning the team would be without three starting offensive linemen after La’el Collins’ season-ending injury earlier in the season. But it looks like the team is making a Read more... The post Bengals make major move after terrible news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night? One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense. The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field. "Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com

Ravens 2023 NFL Draft Targets In Round 1: Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson & Jaxson Smith-Njigba

The 2023 NFL Draft is around the corner and with the Baltimore Ravens season now over, it’s time to start looking at some NFL Draft Prospects the Ravens could take in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the #22 overall pick, meaning some of the top guys will still be on the board. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects include Quentin Johnston, Anthony Richardson, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Nolan.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots hire new offensive coordinator

The New England Patriots have found a new offensive coordinator, and the hire is one that many saw coming for quite some time. Bill O’Brien has agreed to a deal to return to the Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama.... The post Patriots hire new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A

Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Select Tyree Wilson & Trade #5 NFL Draft Pick? + Seattle Coaching Staff Changes?

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a few months away and the Seattle Seahawks hold two first round picks at #5 and #20 overall. Seahawks rumors are flying about what Seattle will do with their two picks. Seahawks trade rumors are out there according to The Athletic that Seattle could trade the #5 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the #9 pick. Seahawks draft rumors consist of them potentially taking Tyree WIlso.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

LATEST 49ers News: Christian McCaffrey Injury | 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship & 49ers Rumors

The 49ers Report is live with the latest San Francisco 49ers news, rumors and analysis as the 49ers advance in the 2023 NFL playoffs following 49ers vs. Cowboys highlights. On today’s show, we’ll do a 49ers vs. Eagles preview and pas along the latest 49ers injury news on Christian McCaffrey, the latest on Brock Purdy and more. Join Chase Senior for all of your Niners news, rumors and analysis!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy