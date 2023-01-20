ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
chatsports.com

2023 AFC Divisional Round: Jaguars at Chiefs open thread

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a six-game winning streak and just pulled off an epic comeback last Saturday night. Will Trevor Lawrence and company shock the Kansas City Chiefs and make it to the AFC Championship?. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth have the call from Kansas City, live at 1:30...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

CHIEFS WIN! Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Instant Reaction, Live Q&A

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & stats for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs coming to you from Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham. NBC is broadcasting the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game live for the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, but if you don’t want to pay for cable or can’t find another stream via NBC Sports app, NFL+ or a.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Sign Tom Brady? Top 3 Seahawks Quarterback Options If Geno Smith Doesn’t Re-Sign | Seahawks Rumors

Could the Seattle Seahawks sign Tom Brady? That is the main topic of discussion in today’s Seattle Seahawks YouTube video. Yesterday, Seahawks GM John Schneider did not fully commit to Geno Smith for the 2023 NFL season. If Geno Smith leaves, what are the best Seahawks quarterback options? The Seahawks could still re-sign Drew Lock, find a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft like Bryce.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

49ers Rumors REPORT: Brock Purdy Will Be Starter In 2023 & NOT Trey Lance | Demeco Ryans Latest

Chase Senior is bringing you the latest 49ers news and rumors heading into 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round. Here’s what we’re discussing on today’s San Francisco 49ers Report: - REPORT: According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Brock Purdy has secured the starting quarterback job for the 49ers in 2023. Mike Silver on the latest Brock Purdy rumors: - “On Thursday, I talked to two people with knowledge of the organization’s plans, and they confirmed what is already semi-obvious: The battle is over, and Purdy has won….It’s time for San Francisco 49ers fans to let go of some fantasies and embrace reality: Barring a seismic jump by Trey Lance — and a shocking regression by Brock Purdy, or an unfortunate injury — Purdy is the team’s starter in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PIX11

After playoff run, Giants face decisions on Jones, Barkley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In their first season with the New York Giants, general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll cleaned up a mess that had littered the Meadowlands for five years. Schoen transformed a franchise in a salary-cap crisis into one that will have nearly $54 million to retain quarterback Daniel Jones […]
MINNESOTA STATE
chatsports.com

2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch

Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season. From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom...
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (25-21) @ Dallas Mavericks (24-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (25-21) visit the Dallas Mavericks (24-22) tonight on ESPN to end their current three-game road trip. Both teams have a relatively light injury list. INACTIVE/INJURIES. Heat. Udonis Haslem, available. Jamal Cain, out (G-League) Nikola Jovic, out. Duncan...
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Longhorns in the NFL: Playoff Divisional Round

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 postseason continued last week with five former Texas Football players on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during Divisional Round Weekend:. Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants. Last Week: L, 7-38 at Philadelphia. Notes & Stats:...
AUSTIN, TX
chatsports.com

Red Wings vs Flyers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Tyler Bertuzzi is not available tonight (day-to-day), per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 21, 2023. Ville Husso off the ice first today. Looks like he’ll be in net tonight vs. Philadelphia. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 21, 2023. #RedWings lines at the skate:. Kubalik-Larkin-Raymond. Rasmussen-Copp-Perron.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we will be profiling Arkansas LB Drew Sanders.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today we’ll be profiling South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
COLUMBIA, SC
chatsports.com

Eagles' Season Hinges on Jalen Hurts' Shoulder

NFL Divisional - The Philadelphia Eagles are a much better team than the New York Giants and should win comfortably in the divisional round. Join us next week as we look at Philadelphia's chances in the NFC Championship Game!. (Speaker walks offstage. Awkward murmuring breaks out in audience. Speaker soon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Ohio State OT Dawand Jones.
COLUMBUS, OH

