Chase Senior is bringing you the latest 49ers news and rumors heading into 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round. Here’s what we’re discussing on today’s San Francisco 49ers Report: - REPORT: According to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, Brock Purdy has secured the starting quarterback job for the 49ers in 2023. Mike Silver on the latest Brock Purdy rumors: - “On Thursday, I talked to two people with knowledge of the organization’s plans, and they confirmed what is already semi-obvious: The battle is over, and Purdy has won….It’s time for San Francisco 49ers fans to let go of some fantasies and embrace reality: Barring a seismic jump by Trey Lance — and a shocking regression by Brock Purdy, or an unfortunate injury — Purdy is the team’s starter in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO