Fusion100: How it Became The Clothing Brand Worn By The Best Athletes

A fashion brand that is unique and original will stand out in a competitive market. For a clothing brand to turn into a renowned label, it must offer its clients the best. An excellent example of a clothing brand known for its superb clothing and customer service is Fusion100 . But how did Fusion100 become a top streetwear brand worn by some of the top NBA and NFL players? It’s all because of the hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial brains of its CEO Ilan Orgel.

Fusion100 LLC is a New York City-based clothing brand founded by Ilan in July 2019. Since he was young, Ilan has always been passionate about entrepreneurship and clothing. He started by selling shoes and then moved on to electronics. Throughout all of his entrepreneurial endeavors, Ilan knew that he had to work hard and stand out from his competition in order to gain traction and be successful.

To chase his passion for clothing and streetwear, he founded Fusion100. The clothing brand’s main aim is to inspire people to become the best versions of themselves by wearing the best brand that boosts their self-esteem. At Fusion100, they believe everyone is unique, and they hope to inspire this uniqueness through their clothing.

A trendsetter, Fusion100 was created to build a lifestyle brand that was fashionable as well as comfortable. When Ilan founded Fusion100, he was a finance student at the University of Maryland. Initially, the brand did not have traction, but Ilan stuck to it and continued to work hard to scale his company.

While a full-time student, Ilan would go to the post office between classes to ship out orders. He would also advertise around campus and developed relationships with athletes at the University of Maryland to gain recognition on campus. Even when the company began to grow, Ilan would still be on the lookout for different ways to expand and grow the business when he was not in class or doing assignments.

One way he did this was through word of mouth. Initially, he had students and athletes on campus wear his clothing, and this, of course, expanded to other campuses. This eventually grew into Fusion100 building recognition by targeting athletes and sending them merchandise. This was the beginning of a journey to excellence as they experienced tremendous growth. Fusion100 now ships orders throughout the United States and across the globe to Canada, Sweden, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Argentina, and more.

The clothing industry is incredibly competitive, and to stand out, you have to offer the best products. Fusion100 has shown they have this, leading their brand to gain recognition—NBA and NFL players and other celebrities have been spotted wearing the brand. On November 14th, 2021, Fusion100’s contrast hoodies went viral on SportsCenter in the Capital One Arena after a Wizard’s game. This attests to the eminence and distinction of their clothing. Additionally, they have amassed a large following on their social media pages, with 224,000 followers on Instagram .

As he continues to make moves in the industry, Ilan is confident that through continuous dedication, offering their clients quality products, and inspiring them, Fusion100 will grow to become one of the biggest streetwear brands in New York City and beyond. He hopes to expand Fusion100 internationally and become a globally recognized brand. Apart from getting more prominent name athletes and celebrities to wear his brand, Ilan says his biggest dream is to bump into someone he doesn't know wearing his brand.