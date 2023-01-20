ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Clarifies On Confusing Justin Timberlake Post: 'It Is What It Is'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Britney Spears is addressing her confusing, since-deleted post of her and Justin Timberlake from back when they dated in the early 2000s.

After sending the internet into a frenzy over her upload consisting of the exes playing basketball together in matching white and red uniforms, the princess of pop put the rumors to rest, telling her concerned fans that there was no deep meaning behind the post.

BRITNEY SPEARS 'WONDERS WHAT ATTENTION FEELS LIKE' AFTER DRUNKEN RESTAURANT MELTDOWN

(Spears also teased that she got a new tattoo while in Hawaii last weekend shortly after sharing her throwback , leading many to wonder if there was a correlation. It's unclear what the tattoo was of.)

"Just to clarify … my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past !!! I simply did it because I wanted to !!!!" she declared in black writing on a salmon-pink background. "The pic with my ex is a time where there was less confusion on what it meant to be together…"

Spears concluded, "it is what it is !!!"

The "Womanizer" vocalist and the "Mirrors" singer famously dated from 1999 until 2002. Spears went on to marry Jason Alexander in 2004, but their Las Vegas nuptials were ultimately annulled after a mere 55 hours.

The mother-of-two tied the knot with Kevin Federline — with whom she shares Sean Preston , 17, and Jayden James , 16 — later that year before divorcing in 2007. Spears is now married to Sam Asghari , having wed in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Timberlake has been happily married to Jessica Biel since 2012.

Aside from making headlines for her latest questionable content — something that is not new for the icon — Spears recently had all eyes on her following what an eyewitness described as a "manic episode" while dining with her third husband in Woodland Hills, Calif.

In the video documenting the alleged episode, Spears didn't actually appear to be manic at all but was hiding behind a menu as another diner recorded her date night.

Aside from Asghari telling his followers to not believe what they read online — as the source claimed he stormed out of the restaurant in the middle of the meal — a manager at the eatery confirmed it was actually another customer that sparked the commotion.

DONATELLA VERSACE SAYS IT'S 'AMAZING' TO SEE PAL BRITNEY SPEARS 'SO LIBERATED & FREE' AFTER CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA

"The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent," said the employee, pointing out that the mother-of-two "was understandably upset" and that Asghari "only left briefly to get their car, but he did not storm out."

Spears also made light of the situation via Instagram, joking about being a little drunk at the restaurant after the video went viral.

