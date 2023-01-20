Dominating The Digital Marketing Industry With Lukas Schirmer

The marketing world is constantly changing, and for businesses to thrive and stand out from their competitors, they have to up their game and make use of the right marketing strategies. Entrepreneurs who want to remain at the top of their respective industries have to make marketing a priority, just like any other crucial aspect of the company. Today, marketing has shifted from conventional methods to digital marketing, resulting in the growth of digital marketing agencies. These agencies allow you to trust them with the marketing of your company, and they, in turn, make sure your company's brand gets the attention it deserves.

Lukas Schirmer is an e-commerce marketing expert and the founder of the marketing agency Twist & Schirm . The 26-year-old has unmatched skills that have helped many businesses scale by offering remarkable marketing proficiency. He has a degree in theoretical mathematics, finishing in the top percentile of his class from the most prominent university in Germany. Lukas was also awarded two scholarships during his studies. One from the Foundation of German Business and another from Think Digital. Only a few get these scholarship opportunities, which attests to Lukas's brilliance and great talent.

Lukas discovered his passion for marketing when he joined Instagram in 2012, later resulting in the establishment of his own agency. Twist & Schirm is fully focused on performance marketing for e-commerce. They help their clients increase sales by placing thousands upon thousands of ads for online shops. This focus & experience allows us to only work with clients once we’re certain we can get them more revenue from their ad account," Lukas says.

Twist & Schirm is one of the top agencies for e-commerce companies running ads in the German-speaking market. It has an 8-figure yearly advertising budget under management and has generatedmany 8-figures more in revenue for its e-commerce clients. An industry leader, Twist & Schirm has a team of internal and external media buyers who have combined decades of experiencewith cumulated 9-figure budget experience. They also run an online course and are committed to teaching others more about ads for e-commerce businesses.

Aside from being an entrepreneur, Lukas is an innate philanthropist. He has worked for nine years voluntarily for his church community, caring for and looking after the community's children, organizing community festivals and children's camps, voluntarily coaching football and working with refugees.

Twist & Schirm has not risen to the top without facing challenges. With the rising interest in digital marketingand no entrance barrier to the industry, entrepreneurs have attempted to run their own agencies, and in turn, many inexperienced people have beenburning clients. Unfortunately, this has negatively affected the whole industry, and clients often have an aversion to agencies. They have overcome this by highlighting their special experience & trust, having 10 years experience and having worked with 100s of clients. Plus their special experience with the European e-commerce market.

According to Lukas, the marketing world changes quicker than few other industries. He, therefore, advises other entrepreneurs in the industry to be aware of their market environment, how it changes and what the market wants. To stand out, he advises them to study these dynamics carefully, both demand and supply, reassessing your offering and what the market actually wants continuously. Furthermore, he says having the right team with high-level expertise, giving them freedom & responsibility will help you offer your clients the best services.