Ugly Kid Joe Announce First US Tour in 27 Years
Hard rock veterans Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years. Fozzy (fronted by pro wrestler Chris Jericho) and Pistols at Dawn will support the trek, which kicks off May 3rd in San Diego. The tour wraps up on June 10th in San Antonio, Texas. Ticket...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024
Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
Journey Guitarist Allegedly Charged Crazy Money To Band Credit Card
Another day and it’s another lawsuit between Journey bandmates Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The band’s keyboardist and guitar player have been at odds with one another for some time over finances, politics and seemingly everything else. Schon first filed suit that he wasn’t granted access to Journey’s...
Charlie Benante Will Miss Anthrax’s ‘Next Few Shows,’ Touring Replacement Named
Last week, thrash legends Anthrax kicked off the second leg of their 2023 North American tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus). Unfortunately, it looks like drummer Charlie Benante will be absent from a few upcoming shows due to having “a minor procedure done” (as noted by the band).
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Ice Spice, Snoh Aalegra & Benny The Butcher Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. 1. Malik Baptiste ft. Snoh Aalegra – All You Need To Know. GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single...
