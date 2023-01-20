ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'

The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Pantera announce massive North American headline tour through 2023 and 2024

Scheduled to start in July this year and conclude more than a year later, the tour will also feature Lamb of God as support. The new Pantera tribute lineup has announced a mammoth tour of North America, which is set to commence later this year and continue way into 2024.
Journey Guitarist Allegedly Charged Crazy Money To Band Credit Card

Another day and it’s another lawsuit between Journey bandmates Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. The band’s keyboardist and guitar player have been at odds with one another for some time over finances, politics and seemingly everything else. Schon first filed suit that he wasn’t granted access to Journey’s...
