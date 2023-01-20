ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence’s Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department’s National Security...
CARMEL, IN
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Jan. 24: Mass shootings, Covid, Oath Keepers, Ukraine, Twitter

We’re already more than halfway through winter — which runs from December through February — and understandably, people in the western US are ready for it to end after being inundated with rain and chilly weather for weeks. Meanwhile, some people on the other side of the country feel like the season has yet to begin as several major cities in the Northeast still await their first snow day. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy