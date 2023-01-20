ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report

New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The Independent

Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say

A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged with abusing 7-year-old child

An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse a TV station has reported. Immaculee Dieu, 34, of Albertville, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse, WHNT-TV reported. Albertville police investigators said they believe Dieu injured a 7-year-old child, but the exact details of...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
The Independent

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested and charged with assault

The mother of the young man who shot dead 21 students and adults at Robb Elementary School in Texas, has been arrested by police in Oklahoma. Police records show Oklahoma City police arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, and took her into custody after she allegedly threatened to kill the man she was living with. According to the documents, during her arrest, Ms Reyes, 40, said she was the mother of “the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting”.KBTX-TV said this was the second time in a week that police had been called to her house.On...
UVALDE, TX
People

Girl, 1, and Boy 9, Are Fatally Shot in Hostage Situation, Allegedly at Hands of Mother's 'Friend'

Marquez Griffin, 25, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault Two children were killed after an apparent hostage situation at an apartment complex in Mississippi turned deadly on Monday, authorities said. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after a police standoff in Jonestown, during which he allegedly shot two children dead, identified as a 1-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, and held a third child at gunpoint, according to a press release from the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office.  An off-duty sheriff's deputy who lives in the area responded to...
JONESTOWN, MS

