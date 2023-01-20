ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Amorion Walker ready to ‘show the world what I can do’ with Michigan football in 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amorion Walker has quickly emerged as one of the more intriguing young players on the Michigan football team. The Ponchatoula, La., product arrived in Ann Arbor last winter as a work in progress, carrying just 170 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame. But he earned immediate playing time anyway, seeing action in six games and splitting time between offense, defense and special teams in 2022.
247Sports

Five questions: Michigan hockey phenom Adam Fantilli

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Adam Fantilli has been as good as advertised with the Michigan hockey team this season. An 18-year-old true freshman, Fantilli leads the Wolverines in goals (14) and points (33). He’s the NCAA leader in points per game (1.65), and he’s squarely in the conversation for the Hobey Baker Award. He also just won gold with Canada at the World Junior Championship.
247Sports

Michigan football: Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines' next OC, Devin Gardner says

Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss recently after administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. Thus, coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports' "College Football Today" podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.
247Sports

Eastern Michigan 5-star Emoni Bates scored 29 straight points in a half

Former five-star recruit and Eastern Michigan wing Emoni Bates showed his scoring pop on Tuesday night, scoring 29 consecutive points for the Eagles in the first half of their game against Toledo. Bates went into the locker room with 29 of Eastern Michigan’s 35 points as the Eagles trailed Toledo 36-35.
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota

If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines' go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man…
