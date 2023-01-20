The CW announced premiere dates for four shows, with The Great American Joke Off having its series premiere March 31. Hosted by comedian Dulcé Sloan, the show celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke, the network said. It features rounds in each episode that involve telling as many gags as possible in given categories, mashing different subjects together to create puns, coming up with set-ups to different punchlines, and even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Sloan decides which team has won each round.

