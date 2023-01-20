Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
‘The Lazarus Project’ Premiere on TNT Delayed
British action thriller The Lazarus Project was to debut on TNT Monday, January 23, but the premiere has been postponed. No premiere date has been shared by TNT. The scheduling shift allows TNT to better support the series later in the year, according to a spokesperson. The Lazarus Project is...
nexttv.com
‘The Lazarus Project’ Sees TNT Back in Scripted Game
TNT premieres action thriller The Lazarus Project Monday, January 23. The project in the title is a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. It is the first new scripted drama on TNT since Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April 2022.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
nexttv.com
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled by Apple TV Plus
The Mosquito Coast will not see season three on Apple TV Plus. Starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, season two was released November 4, with ten episodes. Based on Paul Theroux’s novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, an inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. Season two saw the Foxes deep in the Guatemalan jungle, meeting up with an old friend and her community of refugees.
nexttv.com
‘The Great American Joke Off’ Premieres on The CW in March
The CW announced premiere dates for four shows, with The Great American Joke Off having its series premiere March 31. Hosted by comedian Dulcé Sloan, the show celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke, the network said. It features rounds in each episode that involve telling as many gags as possible in given categories, mashing different subjects together to create puns, coming up with set-ups to different punchlines, and even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Sloan decides which team has won each round.
nexttv.com
Hearst Renews Weekly ‘Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien’ for Two More Seasons
Hearst Television has picked up weekly political series Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, which is produced by its sister company Hearst Media Production Group, for two more seasons. Hearst also has reupped Sony Pictures Television to distribute the show for two more seasons. Sony is now taking Matter...
nexttv.com
Netflix Makes Some Awards Noise as 'All Quiet On the Western Front' Receives 9 Oscar Noms
Netflix appears to still be very much in the business of making and acquiring weighty adult dramatic films tied to the showbiz awards season, following yet another pricy Sundance purchase and the reception of nine Oscar nominations Tuesday for its German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, including Best Picture.
nexttv.com
‘Poker Face’,’ ‘Shrinking’ Launch: What’s Premiering This Week (January 23-29)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services. Peacock’s new mystery series Poker Face and Apple TV Plus's comedy series Shrinking lead the list of new original series debuting during the last full week of January. Poker Face,...
nexttv.com
Content Spotlight: Benjamin Bratt Plays Villain Role in ‘Poker Face’ Series
Veteran actor plays casino security boss chasing down series protagonist Natasha Lyonne in Peacock's mystery-of-the-week drama series. Peacock on January 25 will launch a new mystery series that is a throwback to the 1970's and 80's mystery-of-the-week series genre, according to series star Benjamin Bratt. The 10-episode series, Poker Face,...
nexttv.com
Roku Channel Acquires Exclusive U.S. Rights to BBC Alien Invasion Comedy 'We Are Not Alone'
Continuing to arrange programming events on a content budget approximately 1/16th the size of Netflix’s, The Roku Channel on Friday will host the exclusive U.S. premiere of U.K. TV film comedy We Are Not Alone. Created and produced by the creative team behind hit U.K. TV show Ghosts and...
nexttv.com
Syndication, Station Group Execs Gather at The Summit in Los Angeles
In the wake of the third year without a NATPE Market and Conference, syndicators and station groups gathered at the Fox lot in Los Angeles last week at an event initiated by Fox. The off-the-record two-day event, called The Summit, was supported by other major distributors, including Debmar-Mercury, CBS Media...
nexttv.com
Tubi Deploys Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Commando'
Fox-owned FAST's first original unscripted cooking show stars Popeye-armed former Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef Andre Rush. While rival FAST The Roku Channel continues to build its reality cooking channel around Emeril Legasse, Fox's Tubi is going to kitchen show battle with hyper-critical British producer Gordon Ramsay, a staple on FOX Broadcast for over a decade.
nexttv.com
Netflix Pays $20 Million for Workplace Drama ‘Fair Play’ at Sundance
Netflix decisively signaled Monday that it is far from through with the often pricey prestige indie film business, successfully bidding a widely reported $20 million at the Sundance Film Festival to acquire director workplace relationship drama Fair Play. The film, produced by MRC and T-Street, stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden...
nexttv.com
At Ice-Cold Sundance, ‘Netflix And Chill’ Takes on a New Meaning for the Now Tight-Belted Streaming Companies (Bloom)
PARK CITY, Utah — Ah, Sundance…It’s back! In person! But with temperatures as low as 7 degrees (that’s Fahrenheit, for our globe-girdling international readers), the extreme cold has become a handy metaphor for the lack of heat in the market for all the indie projects on display, except for a few horror films and music documentaries.
nexttv.com
Disney Sets Upfront Event at Javits Center on May 16
Disney Advertising said it plans to hold a big event to close out its upfront process at New York’s Javits Center on the Tuesday of upfront week, May 16. Last year, Disney held an upfront event downtown at Basketball City on PIer 36. Disney says the event will show...
