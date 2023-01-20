ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Lazarus Project’ Premiere on TNT Delayed

British action thriller The Lazarus Project was to debut on TNT Monday, January 23, but the premiere has been postponed. No premiere date has been shared by TNT. The scheduling shift allows TNT to better support the series later in the year, according to a spokesperson. The Lazarus Project is...
‘The Lazarus Project’ Sees TNT Back in Scripted Game

TNT premieres action thriller The Lazarus Project Monday, January 23. The project in the title is a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. It is the first new scripted drama on TNT since Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April 2022.
‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled by Apple TV Plus

The Mosquito Coast will not see season three on Apple TV Plus. Starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, season two was released November 4, with ten episodes. Based on Paul Theroux’s novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, an inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. Season two saw the Foxes deep in the Guatemalan jungle, meeting up with an old friend and her community of refugees.
‘The Great American Joke Off’ Premieres on The CW in March

The CW announced premiere dates for four shows, with The Great American Joke Off having its series premiere March 31. Hosted by comedian Dulcé Sloan, the show celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke, the network said. It features rounds in each episode that involve telling as many gags as possible in given categories, mashing different subjects together to create puns, coming up with set-ups to different punchlines, and even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Sloan decides which team has won each round.
Netflix Makes Some Awards Noise as 'All Quiet On the Western Front' Receives 9 Oscar Noms

Netflix appears to still be very much in the business of making and acquiring weighty adult dramatic films tied to the showbiz awards season, following yet another pricy Sundance purchase and the reception of nine Oscar nominations Tuesday for its German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front, including Best Picture.
Content Spotlight: Benjamin Bratt Plays Villain Role in ‘Poker Face’ Series

Veteran actor plays casino security boss chasing down series protagonist Natasha Lyonne in Peacock's mystery-of-the-week drama series. Peacock on January 25 will launch a new mystery series that is a throwback to the 1970's and 80's mystery-of-the-week series genre, according to series star Benjamin Bratt. The 10-episode series, Poker Face,...
Syndication, Station Group Execs Gather at The Summit in Los Angeles

In the wake of the third year without a NATPE Market and Conference, syndicators and station groups gathered at the Fox lot in Los Angeles last week at an event initiated by Fox. The off-the-record two-day event, called The Summit, was supported by other major distributors, including Debmar-Mercury, CBS Media...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tubi Deploys Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Commando'

Fox-owned FAST's first original unscripted cooking show stars Popeye-armed former Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef Andre Rush. While rival FAST The Roku Channel continues to build its reality cooking channel around Emeril Legasse, Fox's Tubi is going to kitchen show battle with hyper-critical British producer Gordon Ramsay, a staple on FOX Broadcast for over a decade.
WASHINGTON, DC
Netflix Pays $20 Million for Workplace Drama ‘Fair Play’ at Sundance

Netflix decisively signaled Monday that it is far from through with the often pricey prestige indie film business, successfully bidding a widely reported $20 million at the Sundance Film Festival to acquire director workplace relationship drama Fair Play. The film, produced by MRC and T-Street, stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden...
UTAH STATE
At Ice-Cold Sundance, ‘Netflix And Chill’ Takes on a New Meaning for the Now Tight-Belted Streaming Companies (Bloom)

PARK CITY, Utah — Ah, Sundance…It’s back! In person! But with temperatures as low as 7 degrees (that’s Fahrenheit, for our globe-girdling international readers), the extreme cold has become a handy metaphor for the lack of heat in the market for all the indie projects on display, except for a few horror films and music documentaries.
PARK CITY, UT
Disney Sets Upfront Event at Javits Center on May 16

Disney Advertising said it plans to hold a big event to close out its upfront process at New York’s Javits Center on the Tuesday of upfront week, May 16. Last year, Disney held an upfront event downtown at Basketball City on PIer 36. Disney says the event will show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

