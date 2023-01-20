Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Linda Ray Phillips
Linda Ray Phillips, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at the Mid Jefferson Extended Care in Nederland, Texas. Funeral services are pending and will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Bland Cemetery in Orange. Born in Orange,...
kogt.com
William T. “Bill” Hughes
William T. “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend Scott McIntosh. Visitation will take place prior...
kogt.com
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
kogt.com
BC Chamber Celebrates With Banquet
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce held their Annual Banquet Monday night at the Community Center. There was food, fellowship, and recognition of several outstanding women. Cil Dixon (above) was named Citizen of the Year. Besides being the woman that holds together the Bridge City Athletic Dept. as the Athletic Director’s Secretary, Dixon was recognized for her many years of volunteer work with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Cil, the ninth of 11 children, said she was raised by her parents to be a servant.
MySanAntonio
New arcade opening in Beaumont
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fans of arcade games ranging from skee-ball, whack-a-mole and Space Invaders to first-person shooters and Mario Kart will enter a gamer’s paradise when they set foot in Beaumont’s newest entertainment venue Main Event. The Texas-based company opened...
KTRE
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
KFDM-TV
Pastor Randy Feldschau to run for re-election to Beaumont Council At-Large seat
Beaumont — Pastor Randy Feldschau has decided to run for re-election to his Beaumont Council At-Large seat, after telling KFDM/Fox 4 he had considered running for mayor. Feldschau has served two terms. The other At-Large seat is held by A.J. Turner, who plans to run again. Rev. Michael Cooper and Terry Roy are also running for the At-Large seat.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
KFDM-TV
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire
BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
Woman accused in deadly 2019 stabbing at Port Arthur apartment complex set for trial Tuesday
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 26-year-old Port Arthur woman who had her bond revoked after missing a 2022 court appearance will stand trial this week for murder. Amesty Smith was set to appear before Judge John Stevens Monday, December 5, 2022 morning to possibly begin her trial, but she did not show up. She was arrested that evening and has been in custody ever since.
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
kogt.com
Gang Member Arrested
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Orange County SWAT, Orange County Criminal Investigations Division, Vidor Police Department, Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Beaumont, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a continued investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Vidor, Texas area.
Fisherman finds human remains in 'advanced state of decomposition' in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Neches River in the North end of the city on Sunday evening. A fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd near one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
Federal program offers paid training to older Americans so they can learn skills to land jobs
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are hoping more older Americans apply to a federal program that provides approved applicants with paid work-based training. Those aged 55 and older who want to get back into the workforce are encouraged to look into SER Jobs for Progress National. This is a federal program that helps those who qualify to train with non-profit organizations to learn new skills.
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
Comments / 0