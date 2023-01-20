Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Friday Basketball Scores
– LCM lost to Silsbee 80-47. Alantheon Winn led LCM with 19 and Ben Elliott had 17 for the Bears (19-10, 3-3). Dre’lon Miller led the Tigers (19-10, 6-0) with 35pts as A&M’s Jimbo Fisher watched from the stands. – Deweyville lost to West Hardin 72-48. Nathan Berry had...
kogt.com
Severin Anthony Lee
Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
kogt.com
Chief Honored For Service
Former Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel stands with his wife of 45 years, Hildy, as they unveiled the new bronze hat monument at the Orange Fire Dept. commemorating Frenzel’s 53 years with the department. Chief John Bilbo lead off the presentation. He talked about the people who donated money...
kogt.com
Walker To Run For District Attorney
Krispen Walker is running for Orange County District Attorney. The primary is not until March 2024 but she wants the voters to know she’s committed and ready to serve Orange County. Walker shared her statement with KOGT. My name is Krispen Walker and I am honored to announce my...
See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]
The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
KFDM-TV
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
Brutal attack leaves Beaumont mother paralyzed, she needs a car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]
If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
KFDM-TV
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
Police: 76-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found safe, according to Beaumont Police. Prior to being located, John Ramey had last been seen six days ago walking around Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital. It was reported that Ramsey may have been injured and in need of medical attention.
kingwood.com
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20,
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20, 2023. Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”
Port Neches Police: 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away has been found, recovered
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police said a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday has been found and recovered. Officers responded to a call from an area residence regarding a "runaway juvenile" on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The teenager was later identified as Katelyn Louvier, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — An alleged white supremacist gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
KFDM-TV
Human remains found near fishing ponds
Sunday night, shortly after 6:00 pm, Beaumont Officers were dispatched to the fishing ponds, near the Saltwater Barrier on Bigner Road, in reference to a fisherman finding human remains. Officers and detectives found the remains in an advanced state of decomposition. Therefore, no identifying information can be obtained at this...
Beaumont Police asking for help identifying suspect accused of stealing truck at gunpoint
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police released pictures of a suspect accused of armed robbery and a missing truck the suspect is accused of stealing. It happened on January 12, 2023, in the Pappu's Convenience Store parking lot. Police believe the suspect stole a victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint.
kjas.com
Thirty year prison sentence for man who fled Woodville Police
The Tyler County District Attorney’s Office has announced a lengthy prison sentence for a man who led Woodville Police in a high-speed pursuit. According to District Attorney Lucas Babin, a Woodville police officer tried to stop Manuel Cabrera, of Corpus Christi, on Highway 190 on the west side of Woodville, but instead of stopping he led law enforcement in a chase that ended about six miles south of Woodville at the Ivanhoe Community when an officer used the “pit maneuver” to get him stopped.
