ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

Friday Basketball Scores

– LCM lost to Silsbee 80-47. Alantheon Winn led LCM with 19 and Ben Elliott had 17 for the Bears (19-10, 3-3). Dre’lon Miller led the Tigers (19-10, 6-0) with 35pts as A&M’s Jimbo Fisher watched from the stands. – Deweyville lost to West Hardin 72-48. Nathan Berry had...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Severin Anthony Lee

Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Chief Honored For Service

Former Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel stands with his wife of 45 years, Hildy, as they unveiled the new bronze hat monument at the Orange Fire Dept. commemorating Frenzel’s 53 years with the department. Chief John Bilbo lead off the presentation. He talked about the people who donated money...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Walker To Run For District Attorney

Krispen Walker is running for Orange County District Attorney. The primary is not until March 2024 but she wants the voters to know she’s committed and ready to serve Orange County. Walker shared her statement with KOGT. My name is Krispen Walker and I am honored to announce my...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Magic 1470AM

See When Elvis Played In Lake Charles, Louisiana In May 1975 [VIDEO]

The date was May 4, 1975, and The King Of Rock And Roll, Elvis Presley, made a stop in Southwest Louisiana for two shows at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The civic center at the time was just three years old and with a seating capacity of 7500 fans in the main coliseum. When they had Elvis perform, he sold 10,000 tickets for the two shows. Elvis played an afternoon show and an evening show that day here in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
107 JAMZ

See Inside Of The Outlet Mall In Iowa, Louisiana [VIDEO]

If you are from Southwest Louisiana then you know about the outlet mall in Iowa, Louisiana. Some call it the VF Factory outlet mall but when it first opened back in 1988, it was called Factory Stores Of America Outlet Mall. When it open in the late 80s, it was...
IOWA, LA
KFDM-TV

Human remains found near fishing ponds

Sunday night, shortly after 6:00 pm, Beaumont Officers were dispatched to the fishing ponds, near the Saltwater Barrier on Bigner Road, in reference to a fisherman finding human remains. Officers and detectives found the remains in an advanced state of decomposition. Therefore, no identifying information can be obtained at this...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Thirty year prison sentence for man who fled Woodville Police

The Tyler County District Attorney’s Office has announced a lengthy prison sentence for a man who led Woodville Police in a high-speed pursuit. According to District Attorney Lucas Babin, a Woodville police officer tried to stop Manuel Cabrera, of Corpus Christi, on Highway 190 on the west side of Woodville, but instead of stopping he led law enforcement in a chase that ended about six miles south of Woodville at the Ivanhoe Community when an officer used the “pit maneuver” to get him stopped.
WOODVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy