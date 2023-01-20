Read full article on original website
‘It’s a monumental day:’ Gov. Abbott, officials attend groundbreaking of UT Tyler Medical Education Building
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the groundbreaking of the new $308 million UT Tyler Medical Education Building on Monday. Abbott spoke in a ceremony after being introduced by several other officials including UT System Chairman and former Mayor of Tyler, Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken and UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun.
Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
