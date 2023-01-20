Typically I’d roll my eyes every time I see a Western remake of a foreign film, regardless of which country. But I couldn’t resist seeing LIVING because the screenplay is by Kazuo Ishiguro, a British novelist and screenwriter of Japanese descent, who had dreamed of doing a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru (1952). Apparently, Ishiguro even had Bill Nighy in mind when writing the screenplay, which turns out to be such a perfect role for him.

