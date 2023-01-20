ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

MassLive.com

Philadelphia Eagles gear: Where to buy Eagles hats, jerseys, T-Shirts and more

The Philadelphia Eagles and NFC East division champions will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lincoln Financial Field. Fans can shop around for Philadelphia Eagles gear online at Fanatics ahead of the NFC Championship so they can root for their team in style. Fanatics has a large selection of jerseys, T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Heat 98-95 after fourth quarter meltdown

The shorthanded Celtics were minutes away from a tough win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night before falling apart late in a 98-95 defeat. It was the second straight loss for Boston who played without Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (groin), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon in the matchup. Jimmy Butler was a late scratch as well for Miami due to a lower back injury but the Celtics still maintained control for much of the game due to Jayson Tatum (31 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists). Derrick White (23 points, 6 assists) also stood out as all five starters scored in double figures which put Boston in position to win as they opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
