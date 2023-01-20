Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles gear: Where to buy Eagles hats, jerseys, T-Shirts and more
The Philadelphia Eagles and NFC East division champions will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lincoln Financial Field. Fans can shop around for Philadelphia Eagles gear online at Fanatics ahead of the NFC Championship so they can root for their team in style. Fanatics has a large selection of jerseys, T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more.
NHL roundup: Pens' Kris Letang plays hero in return vs. Panthers
January 25 - Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Heat 98-95 after fourth quarter meltdown
The shorthanded Celtics were minutes away from a tough win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night before falling apart late in a 98-95 defeat. It was the second straight loss for Boston who played without Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (groin), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon in the matchup. Jimmy Butler was a late scratch as well for Miami due to a lower back injury but the Celtics still maintained control for much of the game due to Jayson Tatum (31 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists). Derrick White (23 points, 6 assists) also stood out as all five starters scored in double figures which put Boston in position to win as they opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Caesars promo code: NBA Tuesday slate gets $1,250 first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors looking to swing for the fences with their first NBA, college basketball or NHL bet can do so...
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star out for Heat game because of recent heavy minutes
MIAMI — While Jaylen Brown has played in the past three games since coming back from adductor tightness, the Celtics are being cautious with their star. Brown was listed as out for Tuesday’s game against the Heat because of right adductor injury management. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said...
Miami Heat troll Celtics, Cowboys and Dak Prescott in social media post
The Heat beat the Celtics after an impressive fourth quarter run, and they were more than happy to take some shots on social media after the game. Miami’s Twitter account even transcended sports to poke fun at the Celtics, along with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
Four takeaways as Celtics fall 113-98 to Magic, see 9-game win streak snapped
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Celtics have found their Kryptonite in the form of the young Magic as they lost 113-98 on Monday at Amway Center. That’s the third time in four games the Celtics fell to the Magic this season as the two teams completed their season series.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari updates his rehab process amid travels with team (report)
Danilo Gallinari has been a mainstay on the Boston bench this season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last summer. In an interview with Italian blog Around the Game, the veteran forward opened up about his time with the Celtics and where he is at in the recovery process.
Jayson Tatum injury: Celtics star returns to Magic game after going to locker room
ORLANDO, Fla. — Boston star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter with what appeared to be a rib injury. Celtics fans got to exhale, though, when Tatum checked back into the game later in the third quarter. He was still grabbing at his side a bit, but Tatum was back on the court.
Why Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was ‘really happy’ for Jonathan Isaac’s return
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jonathan Isaac made his NBA return for the first time in more than 900 days, and the Celtics were right there to witness the standing ovation the big man received from the Amway Center crowd. Isaac wanted to guard Jayson Tatum on his first possession back — and the two have plenty of connections.
Jayson Tatum explains bizarre third quarter exit in Celtics’ loss to Magic
The Celtics got a bit of a scare on Monday night when All-Star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic abruptly after giving a foul midway through the third quarter. The forward was grimacing and grabbing at his midsection as he left the floor and headed straight to the locker room with team trainers.
Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he should be off trade market in win over Raptors | Brian Robb
Payton Pritchard got his first chance at playing crunch time minutes this season for the Celtics on Saturday night and did not disappoint. The 6-foot-1 guard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the eventual game-winning 3 to help rally the Celtics to a 106-104 win over the Raptors.
