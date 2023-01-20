ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Collegiate Scholars Say Pathway Shaped Their Experience

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Collegiate High School is the capstone of an academically accelerated Collegiate Pathway, which starts in Pre-K. During a Collegiate scholar’s junior and senior years, they take their courses at Dallas College-Cedar Valley. Upon completion of their diploma as seniors, they also earn an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College and often begin their college years as sophomores or juniors.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Wesley Williams Wins 2023 CHISD Spelling Bee

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Wesley Williams’ winning word was ‘Trilby’, a stylish, narrow brimmed hat. “It was such a simple word that I thought I may not get it right,” said Williams, who won the 2023 Cedar Hill ISD Spelling Bee on Thursday night. “I remember it was on the campus spelling bee list.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Hall of Honor Now Has Unified Home

After several years of being on separate campuses, the Midlothian Independent School District Athletics Hall of Honor now has a unified home. It can be seen in the new athletic offices at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. The facility upgrades at the stadium were part of the 2016 bond package for...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Prepare For “Beauty and the Beast”

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars involved in the upcoming production of “Beauty & The Beast” have learned the value of versatility. Many of the scholars have multiple roles and responsibilities associated with “Beauty & The Beast”, which will run from Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, January 28 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center. All three shows start at 7 p.m.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu

Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023

PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Glenn Heights Community Center Now Open

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights opened the doors to its new Community Center last week. That’s just one month after the City Center facility including the new City Hall and Public Safety Buildings were open in the new complex. The official City Center Ribbon Cutting...
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure

Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
IRVING, TX
Focus Daily News

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian

The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Ana Popovic at Arlington Music Hall Jan. 27

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic will perform at Arlington Music Hall on January 27. Described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, Ana Popovic has appeared on covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. She’s topped the Billboard Charts numerous times and receives regular airplay on radio stations worldwide. A couple of her albums were named “Pick-Of-The-Week” by USA Today and given prominent airplay on NPR.
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

