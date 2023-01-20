Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cedar Hill Collegiate Scholars Say Pathway Shaped Their Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Collegiate High School is the capstone of an academically accelerated Collegiate Pathway, which starts in Pre-K. During a Collegiate scholar’s junior and senior years, they take their courses at Dallas College-Cedar Valley. Upon completion of their diploma as seniors, they also earn an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College and often begin their college years as sophomores or juniors.
Wesley Williams Wins 2023 CHISD Spelling Bee
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Wesley Williams’ winning word was ‘Trilby’, a stylish, narrow brimmed hat. “It was such a simple word that I thought I may not get it right,” said Williams, who won the 2023 Cedar Hill ISD Spelling Bee on Thursday night. “I remember it was on the campus spelling bee list.”
Midlothian Hall of Honor Now Has Unified Home
After several years of being on separate campuses, the Midlothian Independent School District Athletics Hall of Honor now has a unified home. It can be seen in the new athletic offices at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. The facility upgrades at the stadium were part of the 2016 bond package for...
Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Prepare For “Beauty and the Beast”
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars involved in the upcoming production of “Beauty & The Beast” have learned the value of versatility. Many of the scholars have multiple roles and responsibilities associated with “Beauty & The Beast”, which will run from Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, January 28 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center. All three shows start at 7 p.m.
DeSoto ISD to Host Feb. 4 District Choice Programs Showcase
DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto. At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years,...
Cedar Hill Graduate Focused on Making the World Better
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jude Akpunku Jr. graduated from Cedar Hill High School and hasn’t stopped achieving major accomplishments over the past 12 years. Akpunku Jr., who is a Legislative Fellow in the House of Representatives, said his goal is to become the Mayor of Dallas. “I would love to...
CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
Some Like it HOT, Award Winning Cedar Hill Salsa Is a Hit!
Kayla Cantu grew up watching her mother and grandmother make salsa – different, of course, but both quite tasty. That family tradition has now turned into her own enterprising business for Kayla. “Salsa and chips has always been an ultimate snack in my family before the main meal,” she...
Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu
Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
Top-ranked Cedar Hill High School Senior Grateful for Early College Academy Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kennedy Board is the top-ranked scholar in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023, and she credits her experience at the campus’ Early College Academy (ECA) with her success. “A lot of what drove me toward being the top ranked scholar at Cedar Hill High...
National LEGO® Day Mini Camp At Westin Dallas Stonebriar
“Lego” to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa: National LEGO® Day Mini Camp. LEGO® party by Bricks 4 Kidz, pizza and flatbread buffet, and showing of the Lego Movie!. FRISCO, Texas [Jan. 17, 2023] – Do you have a LEGO® lover in the family? Bring...
Glenn Heights Community Center Now Open
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights opened the doors to its new Community Center last week. That’s just one month after the City Center facility including the new City Hall and Public Safety Buildings were open in the new complex. The official City Center Ribbon Cutting...
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
Clark-Patton Family Proud of Longhorn Roots
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Clark-Patton Family of Cedar Hill is proud of its three generations of Cedar Hill High School Graduates. In actuality, there’s one Dogie (Martin Clark – Class of 1942) and three Longhorns (Linda Clark Patton – Class of 1962), Jennifer Patton (Class of 1989) and Jay Patton (Class of 1992). Linda and Jay are current Cedar Hill citizens and Jennifer lives in Houston where she works in Pharmaceutical Sales.
Loop 12 Closures, Detours Start Tonight
IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:. All lanes of southbound Loop 12 will be closed between Texas Plaza Drive to State Highway 183 (SH 183) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, and continue Wednesday night into 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 19.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
City leaders say 2023 will be the year of execution in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno and Midlothian City Manager Chris Dick are both in agreement that 2023 will be “a year for execution” for the city. Reno said “It is all positive. We have done a lot of groundwork prior to 2023 within these last years.”
NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian
The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
Ana Popovic at Arlington Music Hall Jan. 27
Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic will perform at Arlington Music Hall on January 27. Described as “one helluva guitar player” by Bruce Springsteen, Ana Popovic has appeared on covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. She’s topped the Billboard Charts numerous times and receives regular airplay on radio stations worldwide. A couple of her albums were named “Pick-Of-The-Week” by USA Today and given prominent airplay on NPR.
