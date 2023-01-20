Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James scores 46 in Lakers’ blowout loss to Clippers
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA. James hit his record ninth 3-pointer with 6:45 to play, setting a career high from distance in his 1,404th game. “I was able to make a few shots tonight and try to...
Silicon Valley
Niantic, makers of ‘Pokemon Go,’ launches ‘NBA All-World’ mobile game
Niantic has carved a niche for itself by creating video games that reward players for exploring the real world. They’ve successfully done it with “Pokemon Go” and have had mixed success with other projects beyond that. Its next foray into creating a geolocation augmented reality game is...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Comments / 0