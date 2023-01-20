Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
Is Nuveen ESG LargeCap Value ETF (NULV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Nuveen ESG LargeCap Value ETF (NULV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/13/2016. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or...
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect ANEW To Hit $38
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (Symbol: ANEW), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $38.19 per unit.
NASDAQ
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.43 billion, making it...
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $42.68, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers...
The dominoes are still falling in the stock market, and pain isn't fully priced in as earnings outlooks get slashed at the fastest pace since 2009, RBC strategist says
There are still more headwinds facing the stock market as earnings come under pressure this year, RBC's Lori Calvasina said.
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,956,697 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI). This represents 5.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 1,345,094 shares and 4.15% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
4 Best Breakout Stocks to Invest In for Superb Returns
The active investing approach generally involves picking breakout stocks, or in other words, searching for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $84.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed at $148.62, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
NASDAQ
Why Par Petroleum (PARR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Par Petroleum (PARR), which belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This independent oil and gas company has seen a nice...
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Jan 23, 2023 : BBD, NOK, ITUB, ARMK, TEVA, CCL, QQQ, FOLD, STNE, AAPL, CMCSA, ACWI
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.88 to 11,869.66. The total After hours volume is currently 82,521,401 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $2.72, with 13,006,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the...
NASDAQ
What Makes UBS (UBS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
KRE, SIVB, TFC, FRC: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) where we have detected an approximate $307.9 million dollar outflow -- that's a 11.5% decrease week over week (from 44,650,000 to 39,500,000). Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in trading today SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) is up about 3%, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) is up about 0.2%, and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) is higher by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KRE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Park National (PRK) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Park National (PRK) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf opened higher on Tuesday, as easing recession fears and expectations of a less-aggressive rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve improved risk appetite. The U.S. Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next...
Comments / 0