World Screen News
Wheelhouse Launches U.K. Hub
Wheelhouse has tapped Glenn Hugill (Deal or No Deal, The Mole, Rat in the Kitchen) to serve as president of the newly launched Wheelhouse UK. Formerly founder and managing director of the U.K. production company Possessed TV, which was acquired by ITV Studios in 2014, Hugill will also serve as chief content officer at Wheelhouse Entertainment.
World Screen News
Gedeon Media Group Reorganizes
French nonfiction producer Gedeon Media Group has reorganized its management to better deal with its expanding development slate. Emmanuelle Jouanole has been appointed managing director of the group but will also continue as managing director of Terranoa, the group’s distribution subsidiary. Agatha Cazcarra has been tapped as group finance director.
