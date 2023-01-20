ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
glensidelocal.com

Elkins Park’s Creekside Market & Tap in search of new vendors

Creekside Market & Tap, a farmers market at 7909 High School Road, Elkins Park, is looking for three vendors to flesh out their current offerings. Edward Webber, Creekside’s property manager, said that additional food service offerings, a dry goods/prepackaged foods outfit, and/or a small bakery would be ideal new vendors.
ELKINS PARK, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
glensidelocal.com

Arcadia receives state grant to fight campus hunger

Arcadia University will be awarded a $40,000 grant to help prevent hunger on campus through a PA Hunger-Free campus designation. The money will focus on equitably serving Arcadia community members who are at the highest risk for hunger. Specifically, it will be used to:. Open a satellite Knights for Nutrition...
GLENSIDE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown

It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Glenside Parade seeking musical marching units

The Glenside July 4th Parade is seeking top-quality musical marching units. The parade appointment is a paid engagement. As the annual 4th of July capital in the eastern USA and beyond, Glenside’s highly acclaimed parade over recent years has featured such top attractions as the Bowmansville (NY) High School Marching Bees (250 strong in 2022!), Music City of Nashville, TN, Jersey Surf and Florida Teal Drum & Bugle Corps aggregations, Philadelphia’s championship Fralinger String Band, Marching Cobras from The Bronx, NY, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division Band, among others.
GLENSIDE, PA
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million

Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ

- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

