A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
Welcome to Philadelphia's Chinatown: A Cultural OasisWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Looking to Improve Your Kids’ Education? Here are the Top Options for Private Schools in the Bucks County Area
For parents looking to better their children’s education, Bucks County has you covered with several options for top-quality schools. Staff writers at Bucks Happening wrote about the local schools.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
glensidelocal.com
Elkins Park’s Creekside Market & Tap in search of new vendors
Creekside Market & Tap, a farmers market at 7909 High School Road, Elkins Park, is looking for three vendors to flesh out their current offerings. Edward Webber, Creekside’s property manager, said that additional food service offerings, a dry goods/prepackaged foods outfit, and/or a small bakery would be ideal new vendors.
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Retro Norristown Sandwich Shop Has Statewide Reputation for One, Single Menu Item
Regional signature dishes are common: Chicago deep-dish pizza; New England chowder; New York bagels. But Pennsylvanians excel at so many foods — cheesesteaks, scrapple, soft pretzels — it’s difficult to peg one as best. The Travel Maven may, however, have unearthed a statewide standout menu item from Eve’s Lunch, a Norristown sandwich shop.
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
glensidelocal.com
Arcadia receives state grant to fight campus hunger
Arcadia University will be awarded a $40,000 grant to help prevent hunger on campus through a PA Hunger-Free campus designation. The money will focus on equitably serving Arcadia community members who are at the highest risk for hunger. Specifically, it will be used to:. Open a satellite Knights for Nutrition...
The Kings of Ka-Ching: Pottstown’s Got One of the Most Expensive High Schools in the U.S.
The Hill School in Pottstown is a co-ed prep school for grades 9-12. The most expensive high schools in the U.S. can be pricier than some universities. That’s no exception for an independent Pottstown boarding school on 860 Beach Street. The Hill School’s annual tuition currently runs at a...
‘Essen North,’ Second Outpost of Popular Jewish Bakery, to Open Late Spring
The newest location from James Beard-nominated pastry chef, Tova du Plessis, will be serving up its signature baked goods on W Berks St.
morethanthecurve.com
Almost 35-acre campus with five office buildings for sale in Plymouth Meeting
A five-building, almost 35-acre office campus in Plymouth Meeting has been listed for sale. The campus is located at 600-660 West Germantown Pike, which is across Hickory Road from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. According to the listing for the property,. The five buildings were constructed between 1986 and 1990. 50%...
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside Parade seeking musical marching units
The Glenside July 4th Parade is seeking top-quality musical marching units. The parade appointment is a paid engagement. As the annual 4th of July capital in the eastern USA and beyond, Glenside’s highly acclaimed parade over recent years has featured such top attractions as the Bowmansville (NY) High School Marching Bees (250 strong in 2022!), Music City of Nashville, TN, Jersey Surf and Florida Teal Drum & Bugle Corps aggregations, Philadelphia’s championship Fralinger String Band, Marching Cobras from The Bronx, NY, and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Division Band, among others.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
Eastern Pa. winery goes on the market for $3.395 million
Yes, Galer Estate Vineyard and Winery is for sale. No, it is not closed, as owner Lele Galer wanted to stress during a phone conversation Sunday. “Oh my gosh, the rumor mill the last three months has been, ‘Oh, it’s closed.’ No. We’re open. We are open,” said Lele, who has owned the winery with her husband Brad since May 2008 for $1 million and, following extensive renovations, opened it in 2011.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ
- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
Nonprofit Opens Restaurant Designed for Staff and Diners with Special Needs
The restaurant crew at the So Much to Give Inclusive Café in Cedars prepares for opening. The Jan. 21 ribbon-cutting of the So Much to Give Inclusive Café in Cedars (near Skippack) marked a complete redefinition of meeting special needs in Montgomery County. The restaurant is an initiative...
Philadelphia opens Housing Choice Voucher waiting list for first time in 12 years
Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List: After the two-week period ends, a lottery will randomly select 10,000 applicants to be added to the list.
Unexpected Illness During Abroad Trip Leaves Bucks County Family in Need of Help
A Bucks County family is asking for help after their son took a turn for the worst while the family was out visiting another country. Bill Spadea wrote about the family and their son for New Jersey 101.5.
