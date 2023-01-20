ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Celebrating Lunar New Year

Jan. 22 was Lunar New Year, when the moon entered a new phase and usher in the Year of the Rabbit. And for the first time in California’s history, it’s an official state holiday. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year declaring Lunar New Year, which typically...
Tech layoffs shock young workers. The older people? Not so much.

When Lyft laid off 13% of its workers in November, Kelly Chang was shocked to find herself among the 700 people who lost their jobs at the San Francisco company. “It seemed like tech companies had so much opportunity,” said Chang, 26. “If you got a job, you made it. It was a sustainable path.”
