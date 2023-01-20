Read full article on original website
Celebrating Lunar New Year
Jan. 22 was Lunar New Year, when the moon entered a new phase and usher in the Year of the Rabbit. And for the first time in California’s history, it’s an official state holiday. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last year declaring Lunar New Year, which typically...
Michael McKean brings 20th anniversary of 'A Mighty Wind' to SF Sketchfest
To hear Michael McKean describe Jerry Palter — the character he created for the beloved folk mockumentary “A Mighty Wind” — one would assume that the role was meant to blend into the background and fade into oblivion forever. “He reminds me so much of the...
Tech layoffs shock young workers. The older people? Not so much.
When Lyft laid off 13% of its workers in November, Kelly Chang was shocked to find herself among the 700 people who lost their jobs at the San Francisco company. “It seemed like tech companies had so much opportunity,” said Chang, 26. “If you got a job, you made it. It was a sustainable path.”
