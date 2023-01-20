Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Eventus to provide trade surveillance for top crypto options exchange Deribit
Deribit considered several trade surveillance systems in anticipation of operating under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai as the exchange looked to expand into additional jurisdictions while maintaining the highest compliance standards. Eventus, the multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, continues to expand its client roster in...
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
financefeeds.com
Spectrum Markets reports higher trading volume for Q4 2022
Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets today reported that its Q4 trading volume grew by 41% year-on-year. In aggerate, some 365 million securitised derivatives traded on the exchange from October to December. This compares to 258 million during the same period a year earlier. Spectrum has seen a significant increase in...
financefeeds.com
Your Bourse goes live with floating leverage and commissions
Technology vendor Your Bourse has introduced two new features to its execution engine and risk management platform, namely the floating leverage and floating commissions. Your Bourse explains that the floating leverage is a mechanism that brokers can use to adapt the amount of margin offered to their clients based on specific trade conditions.
financefeeds.com
Is A Crypto Debit Card Still Worth It?
When you’re on the crypto train, you hear a lot about crypto debit cards. But is it still worth it? This article will cover the pros and cons of using such cards. A cryptocurrency debit card is a payment method that allows you to spend your cryptocurrency holdings in the same way you would spend cash at a store. By loading up your crypto onto the debit card and then using it like a regular credit or debit card, you can buy goods or services just as if they were priced in dollars.
financefeeds.com
France reports lesser number of retail stock traders in 2022
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by 5.5 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. The ninth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser...
financefeeds.com
Fiserv integrates BNY Mellon’s real-time FX rate quotes for payments
“Financial institutions need cost-efficient solutions to meet the increasing demand for payments in foreign currency. With Payments Exchange: Foreign Exchange Services, banks and credit unions can access multiple options to facilitate foreign exchange payments for their clients without needing to integrate with multiple third-party providers platforms or systems.”. BNY Mellon...
financefeeds.com
Why Your Brokerage Needs Multiple Research Providers
Nowadays it becomes essential to provide traders with actionable insights to engage and promote activity on the platform. The global online trading market is estimated to reach $13.3 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2026. Millennials and Generation Z’s aim to be long-term participants in the financial markets, as they understand the potential of trading. Despite a growing number of people wishing to participate in the financial markets, 40% of traders quit within the first month. The reason is failure to make the most of the available opportunities because of a lack of knowledge of market behaviours and expertise to predict price movements.
financefeeds.com
INFINOX launches one-stop destination for traders, IX One
“We’re confident that with the combination of the IX One platform and two of our award winning offerings – trade execution & customer service – we’ll be able to provide clients with a compelling trading experience.”. INFINOX has announced the launch of IX One, a unified...
financefeeds.com
Digital euro won’t pay bills or rent, says ECB official
A European Central Bank (ECB) official said the regulator wants to make the digital version of the euro currency “free to use and available to all.” However, ECB does not want to keep any personal data on its users or let people make regular payments to cover transactions like bills or rent.
financefeeds.com
Climate risk digital solutions market to skyrocket to $4 billion by 2027, says report
Such high market growth expectations are attracting increasing interest from major firms, including McKinsey, Conning, BlackRock, Moody’s, and S&P Global, whch have acquired or launched climate resilience solutions in the past two years. The global surge in investment in climate risk will grow the size of the climate risk...
financefeeds.com
FV Bank launches cross-border FX payments service for crypto companies
“Adding cross-border payment options to our suite of digital banking products provides our clients with increased efficiencies, convenience, cost-savings, and reliability for their international payment processing requirements.”. FV Bank has launched a cross-border foreign exchange payments service for its U.S. and international account holders. Regulated by the Office of the...
Comments / 0