ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Executives to tech teams: Reinvent us, and make it quick

If you think that any slump in the economy that occurs over the coming year will translate to a slump in technology workloads, think again. In a new survey (PDF) from Accenture, 73% of executives said if there was a recession, their organizations would accelerate their "total enterprise reinvention" strategies.
ZDNet

Demand for blockchain skills shot up 552% in 2022. Here's why

Blockchain, most often associated with cryptocurrencies, has long had potential as a global database of record for business applications and processes, and there is evidence that its adoption for these purposes is on the rise. Some have discounted the hype that surrounded blockchain a couple years back, but many sizeable companies have finally put it into production.
ZDNet

Microsoft just made a huge investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Here's why

Microsoft has been working with OpenAI since 2019, before OpenAI became a massive hit with its AI services, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. And now Microsoft has said it will be extending the partnership with a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. The investment will continue to fund the AI company's research...
Reuters

Alstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders

Jan 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in quarterly sales helped by strong orders in Europe. Revenue in the October-December period, its fiscal third quarter, amounted to 4.22 billion euros ($4.60 billion), compared with 3.92 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy