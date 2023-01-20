Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Executives to tech teams: Reinvent us, and make it quick
If you think that any slump in the economy that occurs over the coming year will translate to a slump in technology workloads, think again. In a new survey (PDF) from Accenture, 73% of executives said if there was a recession, their organizations would accelerate their "total enterprise reinvention" strategies.
ZDNet
Demand for blockchain skills shot up 552% in 2022. Here's why
Blockchain, most often associated with cryptocurrencies, has long had potential as a global database of record for business applications and processes, and there is evidence that its adoption for these purposes is on the rise. Some have discounted the hype that surrounded blockchain a couple years back, but many sizeable companies have finally put it into production.
ZDNet
Microsoft just made a huge investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Here's why
Microsoft has been working with OpenAI since 2019, before OpenAI became a massive hit with its AI services, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E. And now Microsoft has said it will be extending the partnership with a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment. The investment will continue to fund the AI company's research...
Alstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders
Jan 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in quarterly sales helped by strong orders in Europe. Revenue in the October-December period, its fiscal third quarter, amounted to 4.22 billion euros ($4.60 billion), compared with 3.92 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Lonza underscores growth prospects with share buy-back, dividend hike
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza (LONN.S) reaffirmed its longer-term growth prospects, moving to buy back own shares worth 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion) and to increase its dividend despite an expected dip in the profit margin this year.
ZDNet
How Schneider Electric plans to help you take control of your energy bills
Schneider Electric is making a huge leap into the smart home world. Rather than launching smart bulbs and color-changing lights, the company is going straight to the source with its new Schneider Home energy management solution, a venture that seeks to empower consumers. As a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree,...
