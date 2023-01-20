ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexican Pop group RBD to kick off reunion world tour in El Paso

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago

Remember when the Mexican pop group Rebelde, also known as RBD, caused a stir in El Paso in 2006?

Thousands of teenage fans flooded an Eastside Walmart to try to get an autograph from the group before a concert that evening at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Well, get ready, the group is getting back together and will kick off its "Soy Rebelde" tour in El Paso. The concert will be Aug. 25 at the Sun Bowl Stadium, according to UTEP Special Events Department.

The news was announced on its Twitter account. The group consists of Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni and Christopher von Uckermann (Alfonso Herrera will not join his bandmates for the reunion).

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will celebrate the 20-year history of RBD, which kicked off as a fictional band in the Mexican television soap opera "Rebelde" from 2004 to 2006. It will take them across 26 cities in the United States, Central America and South America. In Mexico, they will play the Foro Sol in Mexico City, while Allianz Park in Sao Paulo and the Olympic Stadium in Río de Janeiro will host RBD in Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dF2BW_0kLkZGnH00

How to get RBD tickets in El Paso?

Tickets for the world tour will go on sale at the same time at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 in the United States and Brazil, and at 2 p.m. in Mexico, according to variety.com Tickets for the U.S. portion of the tour will also be available through Ticketmaster ’s Verified Fan system on Jan. 25-26. Verified Fan access will provide early access to tickets through an exclusive invite.

More: ‘There was disorder’: Pop group RBD’s Wal-Mart visit caused chaos

RBD reunion tour 2023 dates and locations

Aug. 25: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso.

Aug. 27: Minute Maid Park, Houston.

Sept. 1: Madison Square Garden, New York.

Sept. 2: EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Va.

Sept. 3: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro, N.C.

Sept. 8: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago.

Sept. 10: Ball Arena, Denver.

Sept. 13: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Az.

Sept 14: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas.

Sept 22: Miami-Dade Arena, Miami.

Sept. 23: Amway Center, Orlando.

Sept 24: Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta.

Sept. 27: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, Texas.

Sept. 30: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

Oct. 1: Moody Center ATX, Austin.

Oct. 6: SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, Ca.

Oct. 7: Golden Center, Sacramento, Ca.

Oct. 8: Chase Center, San Francisco.

Oct. 13: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University, San Diego.

Oct. 15: Save Mart Center, Fresno, Ca.

Oct. 19: Bank of California Stadium, Los Angeles.

Nov. 17: Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque.

Nov. 19: Rio de Janeiro, Estadio Nilton Santos Engehao.

Nov. 24: Monterrey, Estadio Mobil Super.

Nov. 26: Guadalajara, Estadio 3 de Marzo.

Dec. 1: Mexico City, Foro Sol.

María Cortés González, who can still hear the screams from the 2006 El Paso concert, may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

