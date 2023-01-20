Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen reportedly welcomed their child recently. According to Us Weekly, the Zola star rep confirmed that she and Smith-Petersen welcomed a baby girl. However, it was not disclosed when Keough had the little one. Riley also revealed the newest addition to the Presley family in her speech, which was read by Smith-Petersen, at her mother’s memorial service at Graceland.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
Tom Hanks Reveals Movie of His That He Wishes Fans Loved More
There is no doubt that longtime actor Tom Hanks remains one of the most prolific names and faces in the movie entertainment industry. Hanks stole the silver screen when he starred in the hit comedy Big back in the 1980s. The award-winning actor took us on some other incredible journeys in films such as Castaway, The Green Mile Forest Gump, and Saving Private Ryan among many others. Tom Hanks even has a legacy in Pixar animation portraying the voice of the iconic cowboy Woody in the Toy Story franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Is Going To Be A Girl Dad: 'The Wop Bout To Have A Daughter!'
Gucci Mane will soon be able to call himself a girl dad after announcing that he and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, have a daughter on the way. The Atlanta rap legend shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (January 19), posting a photo of himself, Ka’Oir and their firstborn son, Ice, posing for a family photoshoot in full pink attire.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble. London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt. London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond...
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
What is the ‘butterfly cut’ and why is every woman on TikTok cutting their own hair?
The internet is a wide place of wonder but sometimes all you want is to know what’s trending and how to get it. It might be cult favorite beauty products or putting together pieces for the trendy “coastal grandmother” look. Or, it might just be TikTok’s newest fad.
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
thesource.com
Beyonce Performs First Full Concert in Four Years With Daughter Blue Ivy Joining Her Onstage
Beyonce is officially back and based on the reviews of her performance over the weekend in Dubai, is better than ever, performing an hour-long set of some of her greatest hits at the grand opening of the newest Atlantis resort, The Palm, in Dubai. The superstar songstress performed a variety...
Dad discovers hilarious 'hack' for watching sports without waking his baby
When a newborn comes in, parents have to make adaptations to their lives. And to be certain, it’s a whole lot more than just baby-proofing the house. Even once beloved hobbies might have to evolve. But where there’s creativity, there’s a way. Case and point—this brilliant dad hack for watching sports during naptime. Makenzie Waters, aka @makwaters on TikTok, shared an adorable video of her husband—clearly, a Cowboys fan, as indicated by his shorts—avidly watching a football game while Coop, their little one, stayed fast asleep.How was he able to pull it off? With oven mitts, of course.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Baker creates amazing 2D cakes that look like they are straight from a cartoon
A part-time baker creates epic 2D cakes that look like they are straight out of a cartoon. Amy Bicknell, 44, was inspired to create her own cartoon cake after spotting a picture of one on Instagram. The first cake she made proved challenging as she doesn’t normally work with fondant...
papermag.com
Ice Spice Lands Her First Fashion Campaign for Ivy Park
Ice Spice, a rapper from the Bronx, New York has taken over the world of hip hop the last couple of years. And now she’s starring in her first big fashion campaign for Ivy Park, Beyoncé’s line with Adidas. For those not in the know, the 23-year-old...
msn.com
40 Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time, Ranked
Since the beginning of cinema, moviegoers have been drawn to watching a brave hero overcome an evil villain. Filmmakers know that no matter how complex a story may get or how beautiful the cinematography is, at the end of the day, a story needs to have a hero worth rooting for.
IGN
Jude Law's Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Series Has Wrapped Filming
The stunt team behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew have confirmed that the Jude Law-led Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its expected premiere later this year. As reported by Deadline, stunt coordinator George Cottle marked the end of production by sharing a video on Instagram to extend his gratitude towards the rest of the crew and to share his enthusiasm for the upcoming live-action Star Wars series.
