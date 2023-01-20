ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody

---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado

There's something exhilarating about visiting historic businesses that still serve customers, especially when it comes to bars. A lot of these places wear their history on their sleeve with black-and-white photographs, mementos, and of course, the drinks that keep people coming back. But it's not just the booze and the scenery -- it's also the vibes, activities, and memories that both locals and tourists make there.
COLORADO STATE
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around Louisiana specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?. 24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine...
LOUISIANA STATE
$4 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Tennessee Remains Unclaimed

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. This may be the case for one lucky winner whose Mega Millions lottery ticket recently purchased in East Tennessee won a $4 million prize — a prize that remains unclaimed.
TENNESSEE STATE
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around Tennessee specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?. 24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to determine...
TENNESSEE STATE
This Is South Carolina's Best Restaurant For Pasta

Fettuccini, linguini, penne, lasagna — pasta comes in all shapes and sizes, and plenty of restaurants around South Carolina specialize in serving up the delicious, comforting dishes. But where can you find the best?. 24/7 Wall St. looked at reviews and information from local, regional and national sources to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Arrest Made in Pittsford Jewelry Store Robbery

Deputies have made an arrest in the robbing of a Pittsford jewelry store last week. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Zaequan Walker robbed The Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue last Monday. He then allegedly fled in a stolen car that was later recovered. Walker was arrested earlier that...
MONROE COUNTY, NY

