De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
56-year-old Appleton man shot on city’s south side, police investigating
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Appleton are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on the city’s south side. According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man found bleeding in the middle of the road.
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
1/21/23 Oshkosh Man Charged with Drunken Driving Homicide
Bond has been set at $1 million cash for a 56-year-old Oshkosh man charged with drunken driving homicide for a Fond du Lac County accident that killed a 58-year-old Waukesha man and seriously injured a 62-year-old Waukesha woman. Brian Sippel faces seven felony charges stemming from the January 14th accident on Highway 151above Interstate 41 near the on ramp to I-41. His pickup truck was traveling at highway speeds as it approached stop lights and struck two vehicles from behind that were stopped for the lights. Sippel has been previously convicted of operating while intoxicated. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
$1 million bond set for Wisconsin man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
1-23-23 fdl school district offers counseling following fatal crash
Counselors at Fond du Lac High School were on hand over the weekend in response to the tragic car accident Saturday morning involving three students from area schools. A 16 year old student from Laconia High School was killed and two other 16 year old students from Mount Calvary and Fond du Lac were injured in the early Saturday morning car crash. Counselors from Fond du Lac High School were available Saturday and Sunday at Fond du Lac High School to provide support to students from all three high schools impacted by this accident. Students gathered in the library to talk with friends, school counselors, and clergy.
Schools make counselors available after fatal crash involving teens
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager died and two others were hurt in a crash in Fond du Lac County Saturday. The teen who died was identified as a 16-year-old Eldorado boy. He was a passenger in the front seat, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The Rosendale-Brandon School District identified the teen as a student at Laconia High School.
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
