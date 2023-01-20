SAN BERNARDINO -- Calls flooded 9-1-1 regarding a building fire quickly getting out of control at a banquet hall in the city. San Bernardino County Fire crews arrived to the reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave. By the time fire crews got there at about 9:45 pm, flames were coming from a medium sized vacant commercial building. Firefighters went indie the empty building with zero visibility. Crews worked to complete both a fire attack and search of the building.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO