Victorville, CA

Victorville woman facing decades in prison, pleads guilty to $500k in COVID fraud says DOJ

VICTORVILLE -- A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to one count...
VICTORVILLE, CA
SHERIFF: 'Dust Devil' Week 5 educates 760 people

During the fifth week of Operation Dust Devil, deputies patrolled Summit Valley, Silverwood, Twin Peaks, Deep Creek, Apple Valley, El Mirage, Helendale, Juniper Flats and Big Bear. Deputies issued 28 California Vehicle Code Citations, 13 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citations, towed six vehicles, and made one arrest. Deputies also made an additional 760 educational contacts and assisted with one medical aid.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
San Bernardino banquet hall destroyed in fire

SAN BERNARDINO -- Calls flooded 9-1-1 regarding a building fire quickly getting out of control at a banquet hall in the city. San Bernardino County Fire crews arrived to the reported commercial fire in the area of West 17th St & North Mt Vernon Ave. By the time fire crews got there at about 9:45 pm, flames were coming from a medium sized vacant commercial building. Firefighters went indie the empty building with zero visibility. Crews worked to complete both a fire attack and search of the building.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

