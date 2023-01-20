Metro East center served more than 5,000 abortion patients in first year, report says

EDWARDSVILLE — The man who struck and killed Metro East police officer Brian Pierce Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Caleb Campbell, 24, of Florissant, hit and killed Pierce, a Brooklyn police officer, while fleeing a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2021, on the McKinley Bridge connecting Illinois and St. Louis. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him to life in prison Tuesday for first-degree murder, among other counts.

BROOKLYN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO