Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man was intoxicated when he picked a woman up from her apartment and held her hostage in his vehicle as he drove erratically, police say. The woman noticed Issac Demeke Tyler, 24, had been drinking when he picked her up the evening of Jan. 2. Tyler told the accuser that he had been at the bar drinking with gang members and that "they will be watching your house," said Officer Edward Cope of Northumberland Borough Police. ...

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO