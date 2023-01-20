Read full article on original website
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
Son accused of choking father, stealing dog
DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man they say stole his father’s dog and strangled him when he tried to get it back. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident. On the scene, the victim told investigators that his son, Ty […]
Jan. 23—A Taylor man charged with fatally beating his wife six years ago but later found incompetent to stand trial has died, Lackawanna County officials confirmed Monday. Robert A. Sanchuk, 68, died Dec. 13 while housed at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands in Somerset County, county court administrator Frank Castellano said.
Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022. Investigators said in June 2022, […]
Snyder County man charged with threatening troopers
McCLURE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County man is facing felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he repeatedly called the Snyder County 911 center and threatened the lives of troopers. On January 4th around 6:45 a.m., state police say, the 911 Snyder County Communication Center received a call from a man who identified […]
Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
Jan. 21—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help them locate a man who failed to attend a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Jared George Azar failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on...
Woman charged for making false statement on forms to purchase pistol
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Police charged a Shamokin Dam woman for lying on her ATF form when she attempted to buy a firearm. Police say on June 15, 2021, Meggan Lee Kantz, 46, tried to purchase a Ruger Max 9 mm pistol at Gator's Guns in Shamokin Dam. She completed and signed two forms for the purchase. However, when state police conducted a background check they found that Kantz incorrectly...
Intoxicated man allegedly imprisons woman in vehicle, threatens her life
Northumberland, Pa. — A Northumberland man was intoxicated when he picked a woman up from her apartment and held her hostage in his vehicle as he drove erratically, police say. The woman noticed Issac Demeke Tyler, 24, had been drinking when he picked her up the evening of Jan. 2. Tyler told the accuser that he had been at the bar drinking with gang members and that "they will be watching your house," said Officer Edward Cope of Northumberland Borough Police. ...
Man accused of raping unconscious woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested and charged with the alleged rape of an unconscious woman. Accoridng to Scranton Detectives a criminal investigation began as a result of the events that took place on January 13, around 6:30 p.m. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 700 block […]
Stepfather allegedly attacked after argument
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man attacked his 85-year-old stepfather, leaving the older man bloodied, police say. David A. Winger, 51, had gotten into an argument with his mother in her bedroom around midnight on Dec. 16, the stepfather told police. He could hear Winger yelling at the 70-year-old woman about Christmas and was concerned for her safety, so he called police. While he was waiting for officers to arrive...
Wanted in Berks: January 22, 2023
Jan. 22----Joseph Klepchick, 28, whose last known address was in the 300 block of Buchanon Drive, Ephrata, is wanted on charges of a firearms law violation and fleeing to elude a police officer. Muhlenberg Township police said that on Dec. 2 an officer saw Klepchick driving at a high rate...
Car crashes into building in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say alcohol played a role in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lycoming County when a car slammed into a building. It happened along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township. Police say a car crashed into the 2310 Apparel business building just after...
Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
Jan. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for his alleged role in an armed home invasion where a man was pistol whipped Saturday. Nihajj I. Johnson, of Brown Street, and an unknown suspect wore masks when they knocked on the door to a home in the 100 block of Poplar Street asking for a person, a juvenile, just after 1:30 p.m., according to court records.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
Jan. 23—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man stole a golf cart from Sunny Hills Golf Course and sold it online, according to felony theft charges filed by state police. Joseph Kemper, 36, of Captain Bloom Road, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash.
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
