Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Teaser Bets: Buying points and parlaying the Chiefs, Bengals, and Giants, plus the Cowboys-49ers OVER

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Sporting News
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers
With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Five reasons why Bills were dominated by Bengals in AFC divisional playoffs loss
For the second consecutive NFL season, the Bills' AFC playoff run came to a tough end in the divisional round. Buffalo was dominated by Cincinnati, 27-10, at home on Sunday to be eliminated from Super Bowl 57 contention. Following the heartbreak on the road in Kansas City last year, the...
Sporting News
Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
Sporting News
Why Dalton Schultz's late catch didn't stop the clock for Cowboys against 49ers
The Cowboys needed everything to break their way on the final drive of Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers to have any shot at pulling off a miracle comeback. Instead, just about everything broke against them. On the first play of the drive, Dak Prescott was nearly sacked for...
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade details: Breaking down the draft picks involved in 49ers-Panthers swap
One of the biggest trades of the season is shaping up to be the 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. McCaffrey has thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense, not as a focal point, but as a complement to an already elite suite of weapons. McCaffrey had 1,210 yards in 11...
Sporting News
Conference Championship DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
After another week of exciting playoff action, conference championship Sunday is finally here. With two great games on the slate (Eagles-49ers, Bengals-Chiefs), NFL DFS players will have opportunities to build interesting and competitive lineups despite the relatively small pool of players. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in daily fantasy football tournaments.
Sporting News
Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?
Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys
Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
Sporting News
Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs
The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
Sporting News
Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
Sporting News
Josh Allen nicknames: Why Tony Romo calls Bills QB 'The Alien' and 'Mr. January'
Josh Allen is a man of many talents. The Bills star has developed quite the reputation over the years, thrusting himself into NFL MVP contention while taking his team to heights it hasn't reached since the early 1990s. That has spawned countless nicknames, from The General to The Winter Soldier....
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs
Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
Sporting News
How Jonah Williams, other offensive line starters being out impacts Bengals' playoff hopes
The Bengals' goal for the 2022 offseason was simple: revamp the offensive line. Despite taking a playoff-record 19 sacks in the 2022 playoffs, Joe Burrow managed to will Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl appearance in team history. But with the franchise quarterback having suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and having taken 51 regular-season sacks in 2021 (tied for the 40th-most in a single season), it was clear the line needed to change.
