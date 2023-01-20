ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best NFL Playoffs Divisional-Round Teaser Bets: Buying points and parlaying the Chiefs, Bengals, and Giants, plus the Cowboys-49ers OVER

By Sloan Piva
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy has short explanation for controversial late-game punt vs. 49ers

With his team's season potentially on the line, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left the game at the feet of his punter. Down 19-12 in the fourth quarter of their divisional playoff game Sunday, the Cowboys put together a drive to forget with 2:59 left in the game from their 18-yard line. Quarterback Dak Prescott went 0 for 2 and took a sack in a critical spot.
Sporting News

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News

Who is the 49ers' backup quarterback? San Francisco's 2023 QB depth chart behind Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy has steadied the quarterback carousel in San Francisco — but what if it gets out of whack in the playoffs?. The 49ers have dealt with a rotating door of quarterback play in 2022. Starter Trey Lance injured his ankle in Week 1, leading to a season-ending IR stint. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in Week 13, leading to the Purdy run all the way to the NFC divisional round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Why Dalton Schultz's late catch didn't stop the clock for Cowboys against 49ers

The Cowboys needed everything to break their way on the final drive of Sunday's divisional round game against the 49ers to have any shot at pulling off a miracle comeback. Instead, just about everything broke against them. On the first play of the drive, Dak Prescott was nearly sacked for...
Sporting News

Conference Championship DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

After another week of exciting playoff action, conference championship Sunday is finally here. With two great games on the slate (Eagles-49ers, Bengals-Chiefs), NFL DFS players will have opportunities to build interesting and competitive lineups despite the relatively small pool of players. Our DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could end up making or breaking our chances at cashing in daily fantasy football tournaments.
Sporting News

Alabama coordinator candidates: Who will Nick Saban hire to run offense, defense in 2023?

Two college football coaches might face more scrutiny than anyone else in college football in 2023. And Nick Saban hasn't hired them yet. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien accepted the same position with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding took the same position with Ole Miss on Jan. 13. That means Saban will enter his 17th season with two new coordinators for the first time since the 2019 season. This will be the fourth time in his run at Alabama that he has had to replace both coordinators and the third time in the last six years. In 2018 he won the national title with first-time coordinators Mike Locksley and Tosh Lupoi.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

The NFL playoffs have officially arrived at its midway point. The wild card and divisional rounds have concluded with four teams remaining in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, an additional "MNF" game has been added for the postseason.
Sporting News

Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys

Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Why Bengals vs. Bills is being played in Buffalo: Explaining the NFL's home-field advantage ruling for 2023 playoffs

The NFL's playoff format had to be tweaked a bit for the 2023 edition in response to the cancellation of the Bills vs. Bengals Week 17 game. Buffalo and Cincinnati were supposed to play one another on "Monday Night Football" and the game began without issue. However, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter and had to be resuscitated on the field as players watched in horror.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Eagles-49ers DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

The NFC's top two seeds clash with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line as the Eagles host the 49ers in the first conference championship game on Sunday's slate (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). While the football season is nearing an end, NFL DFS players still have a few more opportunities to construct a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead them to some cash at the game's conclusion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs

Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

How Jonah Williams, other offensive line starters being out impacts Bengals' playoff hopes

The Bengals' goal for the 2022 offseason was simple: revamp the offensive line. Despite taking a playoff-record 19 sacks in the 2022 playoffs, Joe Burrow managed to will Cincinnati to its third Super Bowl appearance in team history. But with the franchise quarterback having suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and having taken 51 regular-season sacks in 2021 (tied for the 40th-most in a single season), it was clear the line needed to change.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy