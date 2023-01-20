COSHOCTON − A Newcomerstown man was sentenced last week for a traffic crash that forever altered the lives of the Goodwill family in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court. Christopher L. Mullins, 41, was indicted in March with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death, a third-degree felony, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in serious physical harm, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on Oct. 18, 2021.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO