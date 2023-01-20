Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Washington Examiner
Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks
A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5
A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia tops ‘judicial hellhole’ ranking as juries go nuclear
Georgia policymakers never shy away from mentioning that Area Development Magazine has ranked the Peach State the best place to do business nine years running, and they have bragged about Georgia being the first state to re-open after the COVID-19 shutdowns. While the past few gubernatorial administrations have labored to...
weisradio.com
What we know about the Georgia 2020 election investigation
(ATLANTA) — After months of testimony, a special grand jury seated in Atlanta last year as part of a probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election has submitted its final report detailing its findings, marking a significant milestone in one of several criminal investigations targeting the former president.
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge
Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary
Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Two ‘armed and dangerous’ Ghost Face Gangsters still on the run after gang bust
ATLANTA — As of Friday morning, the FBI is still looking for two Georgia men connected to the Georgia street gang called the Ghost Face Gangsters. The FBI told Channel 2 Action News that they have arrested six of the eight wanted members tied to this gang. The two...
New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’
As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or resigning to pursue higher political office. While others were reapportioned to […] The post New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
More help is emerging for Georgia police dealing with stress, burnout
The first traumatic event Officer Hayden Hurley experienced as a police officer had an easy fix — or so he thought. He w...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
Nine charged in middle Georgia meth trafficking ring
MACON — Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.
