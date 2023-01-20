ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Washington Examiner

Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks

A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: New bill addressing antisemitism filed in Georgia Legislature on Day 5

A new bill would create a state definition of antisemitism in Georgia and will potentially aid in hate crime prosecutions. House Bill 30 will align Georgia’s definition of antisemitism with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition. The expansive definition includes harming Jewish people, negative stereotypes, denying the Holocaust,...
weisradio.com

What we know about the Georgia 2020 election investigation

(ATLANTA) — After months of testimony, a special grand jury seated in Atlanta last year as part of a probe into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election has submitted its final report detailing its findings, marking a significant milestone in one of several criminal investigations targeting the former president.
TheAtlantaVoice

DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are asking Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information as soon as possible before Medicaid redeterminations begin on April 1, 2023, following the passage of the federal omnibus spending bill in December. Federal law requires all […] The post <strong>DHS and DCH Urging Medicaid Members to Confirm Contact Information Before Redetermination Begins in April</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
Georgia Recorder

Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary

Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court case guaranteeing the right to an abortion that was overturned last year. Since the landmark ruling fell last summer, Georgia’s six-week abortion ban has been on and off and now back on as a legal challenge moves its way through the courts. “It’s […] The post Georgia’s six-week ban not enough for anti-abortion activists pressing for more restrictions at Roe’s 50th anniversary appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Rough Draft Atlanta

New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’

As new leadership and a slew of freshman lawmakers set out to make their mark under the Gold Dome this session, changes from last year’s “brain drain’” are unfolding at the Capitol. Much of the changeover at the Capitol is due to lawmakers either retiring or resigning to pursue higher political office. While others were reapportioned to […] The post New blood at the Georgia Capitol and veteran lawmakers in new roles could get Legislature out of ‘rut’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
