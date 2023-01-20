Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
UPDATED: TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED THIS MORNING
Indiana County first responders were busy this morning with two vehicle accidents reported a little over an hour apart. The first was at 6:33 AM with a vehicle accident on Route 422 West in Shelocta Borough. Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, State Police and Citizens ambulance were dispatched to the scene of the crash. Fire officials said that the crash was a chain reaction-style crash with a tri-axle truck rear-ending a second vehicle, which pushed it into a third vehicle and then a fourth. One person had reported minor injuries and they were taken to IRMC for treatment. Traffic on Route 422 West was affected for about an hour.
wdadradio.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED TUESDAY MORNING
Indiana County first responders are busy this morning with two vehicle accidents reported so far. The first was at 6:33 AM with a vehicle accident on Route 422 West in Shelocta Borough. The circumstances of the crash are not known at this time, but Elderton Fire Department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched.
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CAR FIRE, DOWNED LINES IN SEPARATE CALLS
Indiana County’s first responders once again were up early as they had to deal with a car fire in Washington Township. The fire was reported at 1:20 this morning along Five Points Road. Creekside and Plumville fire departments were dispatched to the scene at that time. No details are available as of yet.
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer crash leaves heavy damage along Fayette County road
Route 711 is back open after crews spent much of the day cleaning up a tractor-trailer crash in Fayette County. It happened along Springfield Pike in Connellsville Township. The road was closed between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road for hours as crews worked to clear the debris. Sky...
Tractor-trailer hits two houses, overturns on Fayette County road
A tractor-trailer overturned, hitting two houses before coming to rest on a Fayette County road this morning. The crash occurred around 9:18 a.m. in the 1200 block of Springfield Pike, Connellsville Township. The driver and a dog in the cab were not injured. No other injuries were reported, according to...
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
wtae.com
Police: Woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into telephone pole in Westmoreland County
AVONMORE, Pa. — State police said a 56-year-old woman fell asleep while driving, crashing into a telephone pole in Avonmore Borough, Westmoreland County. The crash happened a little before 1 a.m. Saturday on 2nd Street. Police said the woman suffered a suspected minor injury and was taken to the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Person Injured in Tractor-Trailer vs. Pickup Collision on Route 119
NORTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer versus pickup collision on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, January 23, on State Route 119, in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
fox8tv.com
Haws Pike Fatal Accident Update
Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as a result of the crash.
wtae.com
Police chase ends with discovery of weapons inside vehicle in Indiana County
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit ended with the discovery of weapons in his vehicle. Richard Bowman, of Indiana, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next month following Sunday morning’s incident. It was around 12:55 a.m. that state...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 322
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Route 322. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, on U.S. Route 322, in Union Township, Jefferson County. Police say 31-year-old...
butlerradio.com
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Flees Scene of Interstate 80 Collision
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a January 20 hit-and-run crash on Interstate 80 East in Limestone Township. Police said the accident happened around 7:34 p.m. near mile marker 68.8 when 30-year-old Sameen Mian, of Montville, NJ, lost control of his 2012 BMW X3.
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
35-year cold case solved, woman identified in deadly Somerset County Turnpike crash
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to state police, Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on […]
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
wtae.com
Investigation: Judge behind wheel of car that hit 13-year-old girl
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly two months after a Mars Area Middle School student was struck by a car outside the school, she continues to recover at a rehab facility. Action News Investigates has learned a magistrate judge was driving the car that hit 13-year-old Paige Lauten. District Judge...
wdadradio.com
MARION CENTER MAN PULLED FROM BURNING VEHICLE
State police say a Marion Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 286 in Glen Campbell Borough. Police say 69-year-old Dennis Richards was distracted and looked down at the passenger side floorboard of his minivan. The vehicle drifted off the road and struck the guiderail, where it caught fire.
Comments / 0