Yardbarker
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the Texas Rangers for the past four years before being let go in August (with Texas ultimately hiring Bruce Bochy as his successor).
Yardbarker
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Add Former AL East Hurler As Left-Handed Bullpen Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox still are making moves. Boston entered the offseason with plenty of holes up and down the roster after finishing 78-84 in 2022 and has responded with a plethora of moves. The Red Sox have made some big-name additions -- like three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen -- but also have opted for small moves to improve depth, like the latest reported addition of left-handed relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff, according to his official Twitter account.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu reflects on leaving the White Sox at Astros FanFest
Though the White Sox lost a franchise staple earlier this offseason, the effects are just beginning to be felt. Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Astros in November, took part in his first team event in Houston this weekend. The veteran first baseman appeared at Astros FanFest, where he interacted with fans, his new teammates, and spoke with the media at Minute Maid Park.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Yardbarker
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Mariners Sign Mike Ford To Minor League Deal
Mike Ford is back with the Mariners on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to his MLB.com transactions log. Ford played in 16 major league games with Seattle in 2022 while ultimately bouncing around between four different organizations — the Giants, Braves, and Angels being the other three. He took 149 total big league plate appearances and overall hit just .206/.302/.313 with three home runs and 40 strikeouts.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: The Mariners’ options with rotation deeper than ever
The consistency that was a major mark of the Mariners’ 2022 starting rotation turns to continuity in 2023. The five (plus one) starters who ended last season with the team – Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen – are all preparing to return to Peoria, Ariz., for the start of the next season.
Yardbarker
Cubs Ownership and Front Office Kept Their Word
Heading into the winter the Chicago Cubs desperately needed additional firepower to be added to the roster if they hoped to compete in the National League Central in 2023. The front office and owner Tom Ricketts understood the situation and they made a promise: they would spend money and add players in free agency this offseason.
