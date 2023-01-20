When it comes to buying a foldable phone, at least within the US and parts of Europe, your options are limited. Very limited. A good chunk of the market is dominated by Samsung, whether it's the company's latest Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, or one of its now-discounted but older models that are just as enticing to upgrade to. Then there are players like Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, all of which are by no means new to the folding display market but may as well be unknown if you don't live in China.

