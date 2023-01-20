Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Your Messenger app is about to get some major upgrades, including end-to-end message encryption
Chatting with your friends on Messenger can feel like a fun, safe space. However, the threat of having someone breach your messages and read all of your private thoughts can be nerve wracking. For that reason, Facebook announced on Monday that it will be expanding Messenger's end-to-end message encryption globally.
ZDNet
4 ways Windows people get MacOS wrong
Back in the day, there used to be a lot of debate about which operating system was better. Linux, Windows, and MacOS all had their staunch fans. But over the years, as each OS just got better and better, the fanboy battles seemed to fade away. Thankfully. Personally, I use...
ZDNet
Like it or not, email is still our greatest tool - and the source of some of our biggest threats
From the most basic 'you've won a prize' scams to the most advanced espionage campaigns, attacks targeting out inboxes are successful again and again. There's a reason cyber criminals and hackers continue to send millions of phishing emails. Because, no matter whether you're working from the office or working remotely...
ZDNet
How to set Gmail app notifications so you never miss an email
I have multiple accounts in my Android Gmail app, which tend to flood my inboxes throughout the day. Most of the time that's not a problem, as a good deal of the incoming emails are spam. However, not every missive I receive can be immediately relegated to junk or trash.
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
ZDNet
Scientists use Wi-Fi routers to see humans through walls
Scientists from Carnegie Mellon University have developed a cheap way to sense humans through walls by using two Wi-Fi routers to image a human's 3D shape and pose. The researchers outline in a new paper how they used a deep neural network called DensePose that maps Wi-Fi signals (phase and amplitude) to UV coordinates, which is when a 3D model's surface is projected to a 2D image for mapping a computer-generated image.
ZDNet
How to get started with Git on Linux
Git is the most widely used version control system on the market. It's huge and used by developers around the globe. And it's used not just as a version control system, but also as a means of cloning repositories to your desktop or server, so you can then install whatever application is found in that repository.
ZDNet
How to use ChatGPT
Even if OpenAI is constantly working to improve ChatGPT, keep in mind that it can provide false information, as AI is not without its flaws, and it's no replacement for human interaction or verified sources of information. Also: AI detectors vs ChatGPT: Can online tools tell human content from chatbot?
ZDNet
The Justice Department wants to break up Google's ad business
The United States Justice Department, on Tuesday, filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google that ultimately seeks to break up the internet giant's lucrative digital ad tech business. Over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in "anticompetitive, exclusionary and unlawful" practices that have allowed it to "severely weaken if not...
ZDNet
Save $400 on this massive Samsung TV before the big game at Best Buy
There's nothing better, sometimes, than streaming your favorite sports event in front of a large TV, whether you're a football, rugby fan, or otherwise. It isn't long before the big game appears on our screens, so if you want to upgrade your existing home entertainment setup in time, there's a great deal at Best Buy you shouldn't miss.
ZDNet
Samsung can learn a thing (or three) from Oppo's latest foldable
When it comes to buying a foldable phone, at least within the US and parts of Europe, your options are limited. Very limited. A good chunk of the market is dominated by Samsung, whether it's the company's latest Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4, or one of its now-discounted but older models that are just as enticing to upgrade to. Then there are players like Oppo, Xiaomi, and Huawei, all of which are by no means new to the folding display market but may as well be unknown if you don't live in China.
ZDNet
Netrunner 23 'Vaporware' is a Linux distribution ready for productivity and gaming
I cannot even count the number of Debian-based Linux distributions there are on the market. But when you whittle that list down to those that are both productive and game-ready, the options are much fewer. One of those options is Netrunner. According to the official website, "Netrunner is a complete...
ZDNet
What is the Android Files Safe folder and how do you use it?
Way back in Android 8, Google introduced a protected folder in the Files application that password-protects access to any files within. That protected folder is called the Safe folder and it's built-in and free to use. If you're uncertain as to why you might need to use such a file,...
ZDNet
How to record a call on your Android phone
If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
ZDNet
Windows 10 reminder: IE11 is going away soon, so make sure you are ready
Microsoft may have retired Internet Explorer 11 on June 15, 2022, but there's still more to do untangling it from Windows 10. Microsoft has reminded Windows users it will permanently disable IE on Windows 10 desktops via an update to Edge on February 14, 2023 -- the next Patch Tuesday.
ZDNet
What is Security Keys for Apple ID and why does it matter?
Apple's latest software update has brought a range of updates and fixes for iOS and iPadOS 16.3, macOS Ventura 13.2, as well as watchOS 9.3. But one of the update's new features in particular could be very important for helping you manage cybersecurity of your Apple Mac or iPhone and keeping your usernames, passwords and other sensitive information safe from hackers -- Security Keys for Apple ID.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23, new Galaxy Books roll out next week: Everything we know so far
Next week, Samsung will host an in-person Unpacked event on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in San Francisco, California. It's the first in-person event hosted by Samsung since before the pandemic forced companies to go all-in on virtual events. During the event, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23, its latest...
ZDNet
This 1980s computer was a huge leap forward. Now you can download its source code
To celebrate the 40th birthday of the Apple Lisa computer, the Computer History Museum (CHM) has released the source code for the first graphical user interface computer. The CHM has gained Apple's approval to release the source code for the Lisa as part of the museum's celebration of the computer, which Apple released on January 19, 1983.
ZDNet
iPad Pro 11 vs 12.9: M1 and M2 are great, but which size should you buy?
Apple's iPad has come a long way since its debut back in 2010. Now there are the standard iPad, the lightweight iPad Air, the compact iPad Mini, and the most capable model, the iPad Pro. Content creators, digital nomads, and professionals will most likely be drawn to that last member of Apple's convoluted tablet lineup, being able to take full advantage of the Pro's superior M1 or M2 silicon, ultra-bright display, and wealth of software features such as Hover Mode thanks to premium add-ons like the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil.
ZDNet
WFH laptop deal: This $449 ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a deal you shouldn't miss
If your existing laptop is on its last legs and you are in dire need of an upgrade, we've found a deal at Walmart for a robust device with impressive display capabilities that you will like. Available at Walmart, the ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a 14-inch, thin and...
