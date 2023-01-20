Read full article on original website
Salt Lake City theater evacuated during Sundance film screening
A Salt Lake City theater taking part in the Sundance Film Festival was evacuated Saturday night following unrelated medical incidents involving several guests.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Student-Owned Business Brings the Flea Market to U Campus
Starting in the Spring 2022 semester, students at the University of Utah may have noticed monthly pop-up flea markets going on around campus. These events, which give student and non-student vendors the opportunity to sell upcycled and vintage clothes to students on campus, are put on by the student business Off the Rack.
Sundance Film evacuated after viewers reported feeling sick
The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated during the Sundance Film Festival screening of "Birth/Rebirth" after some viewers reported feeling sick.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
davisjournal.com
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
buildingsaltlake.com
Developers buying Wells Fargo building in Sugar House with plans for new mass timber project
New membership levels for 2023. Want more access to all things development in Salt Lake City? Become a Building Salt Lake Pro or Premier Member today. The Wells Fargo building on the corner of Highland Drive and 2100 South in the center of the Sugar House urban core is set to be sold at the end of the month to a buyer that is likely to construct a mid-rise residential building, Building Salt Lake has learned.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
KSLTV
Rose Wagner evacuated after ‘unrelated medical incidents’ with three people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated Saturday night during a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. Rose Wagner officials said that people were evacuated as a safety precaution after three guests had “unrelated medical incidents” after calling the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Nickelback tour includes July 6 Utah stop at USANA
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Nickelback has announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, with a July 6 stop scheduled at the USANA Center, in West Valley City. The 38-city tour starts June 12 in Canada’s Quebec City and ends Aug....
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: Utah’s ‘Black Dahlia’
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Slapfish tests menu overhaul around ‘choose your voyage’ customization
About five months after the brand was acquired by Mac Haik Enterprises, Slapfish is about to start testing an overhaul designed to give guests more options while also simplifying the menu. Mac Haik Enterprises, which acquired the 19-unit fast-casual chain in October, has brought in consulting firm The Culinary Edge...
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
allaccess.com
KUBL (93.3 The Bull)/Salt Lake City Morning Team Lexi & Banks Exit
CUMULUS Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has parted ways with morning show LEXI & BANKS with the expiration of their contract. The team joined the station in 2018 from crosstown BROADWAY MEDIA, where they were first paired at Top 40 KUDD (MIX 107.9) in 2012 (NET NEWS 3/19/18). JARED "BANKS" DANIELSON segued to BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (101.5 THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY as PD and morning host in 2016 (NET NEWS 11/29/16). He also previously did nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY.
bestcolleges.com
University of Utah Engineering College Receives Historic $50 Million Gift
$32.5 million will go to scholarships, labs, equipment, and education initiatives. $17.5 million will contribute toward a new $190 million John and Marcia Price Computing and Engineering Building. The university is pending approval to rename the College of Engineering as the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering. Students at...
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
