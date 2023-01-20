ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
kalkinemedia.com

Welsh rugby chief to review practices after bullying claims

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The head of the Welsh Rugby Union expressed his dismay Tuesday at allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist bullying within his organization, saying there will be a review of practices and immediate changes. A number of former WRU employees took part in an investigation by...
kalkinemedia.com

Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
kalkinemedia.com

BVI-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria rejects lying, bribery allegations

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a British Virgin Islands-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria over a collapsed gas processing project on Tuesday rejected Nigerian allegations that it bribed senior officials to obtain a lucrative contract. Nigeria is trying to overturn an award to Process & Industrial Developments...
kalkinemedia.com

Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...

