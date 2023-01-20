Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Kierland One and Two will undergo $29M in renovations
Stream Realty Partners has been awarded the leasing, property management, and construction management assignments for two Class A office buildings that will soon be marketed as a 410,000-square-foot experiential office campus. Kierland One and Two at 16430 N. Scottsdale Road and 16260 N. 71st St. in Phoenix will soon undergo $29 million in hospitality-driven renovations. The project will allow Stream, a national real estate services, development, and investment firm with a growing office in Phoenix, to robustly reposition and market the buildings in the North Scottsdale area. The properties are owned by Vero A2R, the Dallas-based office investment platform of Vero Capital, formerly Admiral Capital Group.
azbigmedia.com
Trammell Crow completes 516K SF Elliot Gateway in Mesa
Trammell Crow Company, the global commercial real estate developer, and JV partner CBRE Investment Management, a global real assets investment management firm, announced that construction is complete at Elliot Gateway in Mesa, Arizona. The four-building logistics park sits on a 40.5-acre site at 9020 East Elliot Road and includes four Class A industrial facilities.
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
azbigmedia.com
Developers close sale to launch $850M Metrocenter Mall redevelopment
Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners (collectively, “Developer”), in partnership with Carl DeSantis’ CDS International Holdings Inc. (“CDS”), announced today that the acquisition of the Metrocenter Mall, including the Dillard’s Building and U-Haul Building (formerly Macy’s Building) has closed. The transaction was completed with no mortgage financing on the property and will pave the way for revitalization of one of Phoenix’s most iconic properties.
azbigmedia.com
The fight against the rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix
The rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix neighborhoods has city officials concerned. This past weekend those issues were front and center at a community meeting hosted by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari at the Burton Barr Central Library on Saturday, where city officials said they are making investments in increased policing and homeless services in response to the crisis.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
azbigmedia.com
Wespac Construction completes Mesa at Newberry Station
Located a half-block from Mesa City Plaza, Wespac Construction Inc. recently revitalized a classic 22,000 SF vintage space into a modern, updated collaboration and innovation hub. Expansive's Mesa at Newberry Station brings flexible office space with exclusive features such as digital editing suites, podcast studios, and high-end co-working spaces to the Main Street corridor of Downtown Mesa. Originally a JJ Newberry variety store, the project partners completed a transformational rehabilitation of the 1948 space, keeping vintage details of the building’s history, such as the original lunch counter, and adapting it to modern day as a repurposed full-service barista bar.
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Housing market in one part of Valley favoring sellers again
House hunters hoping to take advantage of a buyers’ market in metro Phoenix might have missed their chance. Home sales are down, but so is the number of houses listed for sale. That combination is stabilizing the market, according to local real estate analysts. Several Phoenix-area cities that were...
Valley senior unable to find new low-income housing after lease not renewed
Carol Moore is now one of the thousands of people on waiting lists to get inside an affordable, low-income senior housing facility in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 6...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
This Is Arizona's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
