Which Stars of ‘Extreme Sisters’ Are Pregnant? Details About Cast’s Children, Families

By Katherine Schaffstall
 4 days ago
Growing families! The stars of Extreme Sisters aren’t only loyal siblings – some of them are also parents.

Season 2 of the TLC show, which premieres on Monday, January 23, promises to follow Christina Manning’s pregnancy with her husband, John Zloty. In Touch exclusively revealed they tied the knot in August 14, 2021, just two months after the season 1 finale aired.

In the trailer, John and Christina’s twin sister, Jessica Dunagan, were seen butting heads over her involvement in the pregnancy. At one point, the married couple fought when John insisted that Jessica did not need to attend Christina’s ultrasound appointment.

“John wants my sister all to himself,” Jessica complained.

Before the season premiere, Christina – who has two kids from her first marriage – reflected on her pregnancy via Instagram on January 7. “I thought I was done having kids; almost 40, blessed with two already. I will say, being pregnant this time felt different to me,” she wrote alongside several photos of her baby bump. “I embraced it with more gratitude. I realized that this may be the last time I would get to have this experience again and I knew how quickly the time goes. How fast my babies grow up. How the chaos was really an amazing experience looking back.”

“I was able to live in the moment and be more patient, more present, and more grateful. Wow, I was going to love another little human just as much as I already love my two,” she continued. “It was an embodied spiritual moment and I am forever grateful.”

Christina added that she was grateful to experience her third pregnancy with “the most amazing man.”

“I didn’t have a Dad growing up, and so I know how blessed my children are to have amazing male role models in their life. One thing I have got right in this life, is that I have chosen really great men to have children with,” the reality star concluded. “I got it right with Maddox and Maelyn’s Dad and I have won the jackpot with John. Feeling so so blessed and had to share.”

After Christina shared the candid post, Jessica showed her support in the comments section. “Love you sis. I’m so happy to see you happy,” she wrote. “You had such a beautiful pregnant woman glow.”

While Christina is the only star to be pregnant on the show, she isn’t the only parent among the cast ​and she may be joined by others soon. Keep scrolling to see which stars of Extreme Sisters are pregnant and meet their families.

