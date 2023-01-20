It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO