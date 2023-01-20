ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers

Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska

Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity

Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood

Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska

It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings

(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
