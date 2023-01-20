Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to Huskers
Nebraska football picked up another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as 2023 wide receiver Demetrius Bell committed to the program. He made the announcement on Twitter. Bell is the 53rd overall athlete in the 2023 class, in the 21st overall player in his class from the state of Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical rating of 87.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
247Sports
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
247Sports
Trev Alberts on the radio: Rhule's work pace and connecting skills impress the Husker A.D.
We're not keeping score yet, but as far as Trev Alberts is concerned, Matt Rhule has been hitting the right notes in his first two months on the job. Nebraska's athletics director and Husker head football coach spent some time in Omaha on Monday as they made some rounds meeting with donors.
247Sports
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
kmaland.com
4-star WR Bell chooses Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell on Tuesday. Bell is a 2023 prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. He chose the Huskers over offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama.
Nebraska Football lands another Georgia transfer in Jacob Hood
Nebraska football is having a very good Monday. Just hours after Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced that he’d committed to the Huskers, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Jacob Hood did the same thing. Hood pulled the trigger via his Instagram story first. Like the younger player before him,...
247Sports
Texas wide receiver Jeremiah Charles commits to Nebraska
It only takes one power five offer to be a power five commit and Jeremiah Charles jumped on the opportunity. The wide receiver out of Arlington (Texas) Martin High School, who played for Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager, was offered just this past Tuesday after Matt Rhule saw him put on a dazzling display on the basketball court. Now he'll try to keep growing on the gridiron in Lincoln, committing to Nebraska on Monday.
247Sports
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
One recent Husker commit lands in Lincoln; NU fans wait to see what other announcements may come
The tweets about fireworks and things of celebratory nature connected with Husker football staffers late Saturday night hinted commitment announcements could be around the corner. Certainly that was already thought a strong possibility on a visit weekend with the Feb. 1 early signing day fast approaching, and also just before...
kmaland.com
Iowa State No. 9, Nebraska No. 10 in USTFCCCA Rankings
(Lincoln) -- Iowa State and Nebraska's men's track and field programs are ranked in the top 10 of the USTFCCCA rankings. The Cyclones are No. 9 while Nebraska is No. 10. Stanford, Texas Tech, Florida State, Kentucky and Ole Miss are the top five. View the full rankings here.
247Sports
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?
Warren Buffett is a business magnate, investor, and philanthropist from Nebraska, who is widely considered one of the most successful investors in history. He is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Comments / 0