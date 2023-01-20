ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment fraud, ordered to pay back state

County, state seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — South Carolina and the rest of the nation are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. In a recent release, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials encouraged residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
S.C. man accused of killing missing woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a missing woman who was last seen over the weekend. on Friday, Jan. 13, on the 1300 block of Tradd Court in Wilmington, and was reported missing the next day. On Jan. 18, the Wilmington Police Department announced they determined Johnson was killed the same day she went missing on the 1300 block of King Street. They did not reveal a cause of death or any indication as to how she died.
